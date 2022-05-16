The Bowling Green baseball team opened the postseason with a dominating 16-2, five-inning win over South Warren in the opening round of the District 14 Tournament on Monday at South Warren High School.
Bowling Green (24-8) used a pair of big innings to take command and got a complete game from pitcher Dawson Hall to advance to the District 14 championship game and earn a spot in next week’s Region 4 Tournament.
“First off, records go out the window when you get to the postseason,” BG coach Nathan Isenberg said. “This game is always tough. I don’t care who you are. When you beat a quality program like this on their field, and beat them the way that we did, I am very proud of the way our guys played.”
South Warren (18-15) got off to a quick start against Hall with three straight hits -- including an RBI single by Trevor McNaughton -- but couldn’t add any more runs. The rally ended with a flyout to center that was turned into an inning-ending double play when the runner didn’t get back to second base in time.
Bowling Green answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning despite being held without a hit. South Warren starter Dalton Sisson hit two batters and walked another to load the bases. Three errors and a wild pitch compounded the inning, with Bowling Green sending nine batters to the plate and jumping in front 5-1.
The Purples sent 16 batters to the plate in the third, scoring 10 times. The rally included RBI singles by Blake Ginter, Dom Davis, Dillon Maners and Ben Davenport.
South Warren got an RBI double from Sisson in the top of the fourth, but Bowling Green answered with an RBI single by Davis to cap the scoring in the bottom of the inning.
“It just comes down to playing really poor baseball,” South Warren coach Chris Gage said. “You can’t go out there and hit two guys. The first three batters of the game, we hit two and walked one. That’s not competing. There is not much to say other than I liked how we swung it. To hit the ball the way we did, I am very happy with the hitters. I’m very disappointed with the way we pitched and fielded the ball.”
Hall earned the win to improve to 6-1 on the season. Hall allowed nine hits, while striking out three and walking one.
“Dawson is a great pitcher,” Isenberg said. “He’s going to Western. He’s had a great season and hopefully we can keep building off this.”
Ginter, Davis and Maners finished with two hits each.
McNaughton, Riley Saxton and Kobe Martin had two hits each for South Warren.
Bowling Green faces Warren East in the District 14 championship game on Tuesday. While both teams advance to the Region 4 tournament, the district champ will get to host an opening-round game -- adding extra spice to Tuesday’s matchup.
“Not always does it happen that way (hosting the first round), but one would think if you go in as a district winner you are able to set up your pitching a little better,” Isenberg said. “Regardless, you are going to have to win three games against three tough teams in three consecutive days -- but you would definitely like to have it on your terms.”
SWHS 100 10 -- 2 9 7
BGHS 50(10) 1X -- 16 9 0
WP: Hall LP: Sisson.