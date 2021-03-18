The Bowling Green boys’ basketball team steamrolled to history, cruising past Greenwood 77-44 in the District 14 tournament championship on Thursday at Bowling Green High School.
Bowling Green put the game away by halftime with a dominating second quarter that carried the Purples to a school record eight straight district tournament titles - eclipsing the seven straight won by BG from 1939-45.
“It speaks volumes for having a lot of really good players that have come through here that have been committed to something bigger than themselves,” Bowling Green coach D.G. Sherrill said. “It’s a great coaching staff -- great coaches. In my three-year stint when I was out, this thing kept rolling with great coaches and great players.
“Honestly, I thought I was done three years ago. Coming back this year, there is a new energy about it and these boys have been great. They’ve done everything I have asked them to do. To be able to win this district championship on our home floor, eight straight, it’s pretty special.”
Bowling Green (20-2) didn’t take long to take command in its quest for an eighth straight title.
The Purples never trailed, scoring the first six points and building a 15-6 lead after one.
Greenwood (15-12) tried to hang around and appeared to have an opening when BG’s leading scorer and rebounder Isaiah Mason went to the bench with two fouls midway through the second quarter.
But Bowling Green didn’t miss a beat, with Turner Buttry scoring seven points during a 12-0 run to close that half that allowed the Purples to take a commanding 41-17 advantage.
Two nights after outscoring South Warren 19-4 in the second quarter, BG outscored the Gators 26-11.
“That was really big because Isaiah is big for us,” Buttry said. “He scores and guards the other team’s best player. To stretch that lead out, especially when he is out, that puts a lot of confidence in our team.”
The Gators were unable to get back in the game in the second half. Bowling Green still led by 24 at the end of three and continued to pull away to the final margin in the final period.
“It feels great (to win the district), but we want the next one,” Buttry said. “We really want (the region title).”
Buttry paced the Purples with 18 points. Mason added 17 points, while Jacobi Huddleston finished with 14 points. Bowling Green shot 58 percent from the field, holding the Gators to 36 percent shooting.
Cade Stinnett led Greenwood with 18 points, while Aaron Brown added 15 points.
“I give them all the credit tonight,” Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. “They were hungrier than us. They were more prepared than us. They fought harder than us. Last night I felt like we looked like the team that was here that knew that we were meant to win. Tonight I felt like we looked like we were just content, complacent with being here. I’m not OK with that.
“We weren’t here for moral victories and a participation trophy. We were here to win a district championship.”
Both teams will advance to the Region 4 tournament, which begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday. This season the four district champions host the opening-round game, so the Purples will host either Barren County, Clinton County or Russellville.
“It’s big having the opposing team come to your house,” Mason said. “This is your home gym where you get to practice and get to get up shots every day. It’s always a plus to play with your fans.”
Greenwood will play at Allen County-Scottsville, Metcalfe County or Franklin-Simpson.
“Whoever it is, it is going to be a really, really good team,” McCoy said. “We are going to have to go into a difficult place and find what we are made of. I truly, deep down still believe that we have a team that can compete for a region title. We are going to get back to work hungrier than ever and see what we can make happen down the stretch.”
GHS 6 11 13 14 -- 44
BGHS 15 26 13 23 -- 77
GHS -- C. Stinnett 18, Brown 15, Howard 4, Raymer 3, Gaddis 2, Hartis 2.
BG -- Buttry 18, Mason 17, Huddleston 14, Wilson 6, Flanary 5, Dingle 5, Cooper 4, Banks 4, Ritter 2, Starks 2.