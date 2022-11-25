SOMERSET -- The Bowling Green football team punched its ticket to the Class 5A state title game with a dominating 47-20 win over Southwestern on Friday at Southwestern High School.
Bowling Green (12-2) blitzed Southwestern with a dominating first quarter and cruised from there to move within one win of its second 5A title in three years.
“I’m so excited for our kids,” BG coach Mark Spader said. “They worked hard all week. I really enjoyed how we got after it in practice. We road-tripped well. It was a focused and intense, but relaxed, group. They executed the game plan. When we were able to get up a few scores there, it just takes them out of what they are able to do best.”
Southwestern (13-1) entered unbeaten and riding the momentum from a come-from-behind win at Scott County last week, but the Purples used a near-perfect first quarter to seize control and put the Warriors in a deep hole.
The Purples opened with a nine-play, 72-yard drive to get on the board. Deuce Bailey’s 42-yard scramble was the big play in the drive -- which ended with Javen Huddleston’s first touchdown run of the night.
Bailey connected with Trevy Barber on the next drive for a 35-yard score, the first of four touchdown passes to four different receivers.
The Purples added to the lead late in the first quarter when Bailey’s pass was tipped to Ethan Warder and, after recovering an onside kick, stretched the lead to 26-0 when Bailey connected with Easton Barlow for a 41-yard score with 1:18 remaining in the quarter.
“It couldn’t have been better,” BG senior linebacker Jake Napier said. “We scored every drive -- almost a three-and-out every possession (on defense). We didn’t stop after that. We just kept going.”
Southwestern finally got going on offense with a 16-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that nearly ate up nine minutes of the clock, but the Purples quickly answered with a 90-yard touchdown run by Huddleston to give BG a 33-6 halftime lead.
“That’s been our offense all year,” Spader said. “They are so much fun to watch. That’s what I laid on our defensive room (this week) -- let’s get as many offensive possessions as we can because (our offense) is so hard to defend.”
Bowling Green scored again on its opening drive of the second half -- with Bailey hitting Christopher Sweeney on a 12-yard touchdown pass.
The defense got in on the scoring on the final play of the third -- a 39-yard fumble return by Napier that made the score 47-6 and started the KHSAA-mandated running clock.
“That ball was just sitting there,” Napier said. “It was sitting there for five seconds. That’s what it felt like. I just picked it up and nobody was going to catch me.”
Southwestern got a couple of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make the margin a little closer.
“We were able to clear our bench, play some kids late,” Spader said. “They kept their starters in. I don’t care. I wanted our kids to be able to play in a semifinal game. They earned the right. They worked hard all week as well.”
Bailey finished 10-for-15 passing for 146 yards, while Huddleston ran for 149 yards on 14 carries. The Purples finished with 384 yards of offense -- 238 on the ground.
“It’s great,” Bailey said. “It’s like playing with an all-star team.”
Bowling Green held the Warriors' high-powered rushing attack to 180 yards on the ground -- most coming with the game out of hand in the fourth.
The Purples will face Frederick Douglass for the 5A state title at 7 p.m. CST on Dec. 3 at Kroger Field in Lexington.
“They are the team in the state,” Spader said. “Everybody talks about Frederick Douglass. We knew if we made it there, we would probably see them. They had a battle tonight as well. It’s two good teams meeting in a state title game.”
BGHS 26 7 14 0 -- 47
SHS 0 6 0 14 -- 20
First quarter
BG -- Javen Huddleston 1 run (kick failed), 8:35
BG -- Trevy Barber 35 pass from Deuce Bailey (Colin Fratus kick), 5:27
BG -- Ethan Warder 10 pass from Bailey (pass failed), 1:57
BG -- Easton Barlow 41 pass from Bailey (Fratus kick), 1:18
Second quarter
SHS -- Tanner Wright 14 run (pass failed), 4:31
BG -- Huddleston 90 run (Fratus kick), 4:01
Third quarter
BG -- Christopher Sweeney 12 pass from Bailey (Fratus kick), 3:30
BG -- Jake Napier 39 fumble return (Fratus kick), 0:00
Fourth quarter
SHS -- Mason Hibbard 9 run (Caleb Moore kick), 5:45
SHS -- Wright 61 run (Moore kick), 0:38.7