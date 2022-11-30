The Bowling Green football team is no stranger to playing for a state title.
When the Purples clash with Frederick Douglass in the Class 5A state championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Kroger Field in Lexington, it will be the Purples' second state title game in three seasons and seventh title appearance since 2011.
It may be old hat for the program, but for head coach Mark Spader, it’s still special.
“I’ve been blessed to do it many times, but I still woke up this morning going, ‘It’s state championship week,’ ” Spader said. “It’s still what you work for.”
Bowling Green will have its work cut out for it facing an unbeaten Frederick Douglass team that has been at the top of the Class 5A rankings all season. The Broncos are in the state final for the second straight season – and third time in the past four years.
“It’s a name you hear all season,” Spader said. “In my mind they are what John Hardin used to be in our minds around here. From the beginning of the year, throughout the year, you are checking their scores and of course they are at the top of the polls.
“You know ultimately, if you can make it there (to the state final), that’s who you are probably playing.”
Frederick Douglass brings a high-powered offense that has broken the 50-point barrier eight times this season, but it is the defense that has been the most impressive. The Broncos have allowed 63 points total this season – 15 total in four postseason games. Opponents have been held to single digits in all but one game this season – including a 14-2 win over Owensboro in last week’s semifinals.
It will be a big test for a Bowling Green offense that exploded for 26 points in the first quarter in last week’s 47-20 victory at Southwestern.
“Our offense has been exciting to watch all year,” Spader said. “It’s going to be a heckuva matchup because their defense is really good. That’s no knock on their offense. They run the ball really well. They’ve got three guys back there that can take it to the house at any time, but our offense against their defense – that is going to be quite a matchup to see how things work out there.”
Spader said he is encouraged by the fact his team is firing on all cylinders, perhaps peaking at the right time, but also cautions that could all change this week.
“That’s exactly where we are, but then there is the coach in me wondering if we are going to be able to do it again this week,” Spader said. “At the end of the day, you are dealing with high school young men. I hope our focus is there. I hope they embrace the game plan like they have been and they are relaxed and confident. You hope for all of those things, but you just never know until you get into the game.”
Spader added that the game will likely come down to fundamentals.
“I know it is coach-speak, but turnovers – we are talking about a defensive battle for sure – will be a big factor,” Spader said. “The kicking game will be a big factor. I’m excited about it.
“We’ve got nothing to lose. If you would have asked anybody around here the first of the year, ‘are they going to be playing in the state championship game against Frederick Douglass?’ – particularly after our scrimmage games – I think you would have gotten a lot of head shaking outside of our program. Right now, they are the guys. It’s a rarity, but the pressure is on them. We’ve got nothing to lose. Let’s just go out there and bust it loose.”