Purples, Warriors face off in Class 5A matchup
Buy Now

The Bowling Green Purples celebrate during Friday's win game against Southwestern at Southwestern High School In Somerset.

 Caleb Lowndes/clowndes@bgdailynews.com

The Bowling Green football team is no stranger to playing for a state title.

– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you