The Bowling Green football team has taken its defense to another level in the postseason, allowing seven total points in three games.
The defense gets another test on Friday when it plays at undefeated Pulaski Southwestern at 6 p.m. CST in the Class 5A state semifinals.
Southwestern boasts one of the top rushing offenses in the state -- rushing for more than 3,800 yards on the season. The Warriors feature a pair of 1,000-yard running backs, with Tanner Wright rushing for 1,562 yards and Christian Walden rushing for 1,128 yards and 15 scores.
BG coach Mark Spader said Southwestern’s offensive approach is simple, yet very effective.
“They are just coming right after you,” Spader said. “Their offensive line is a big unit that is very confident in what they do. They come off the ball, get under your pads and those running backs -- you better square them up and you better get a bunch of helmets there to get them down. The film shows they break multiple tackles. They turn 2-yard runs into 4-yard runs. They turn 6-yard runs into touchdowns. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”
In last week’s 38-7 win over South Oldham, the Purples were able to get South Oldham out of its comfort zone -- forcing a triple option team to throw more. The result was a six-turnover performance that propelled Bowling Green to the win.
Spader said what makes Southwestern so dangerous is -- even when behind -- they stick to their strengths. That was evident in the Warriors' 23-22 win over Scott County, with Southwestern rallying from 14 points down to earn the win.
“You watch on film and people have defended them, particularly early on in games, but they are going to do what they do,” Spader said. “They spread it out and throw it around a little bit, but when it comes to time to win a game they are going to get in there with at least two or three in the backfield and they are coming right at you. They have proven to not only be able to score points, but eat up clock. Some good offenses have struggled to be able to get on the field to do anything.”
Bowling Green’s offense has been successful in three postseason games --totaling 121 points. It’s been a balanced attack that Spader said will be tested against a defense that averages just under 12 points allowed a game.
Spader said his team has been playing well on both sides of the ball, but Friday’s game will be the biggest test to date -- with the winner going on to face either Frederick Douglass or Owensboro in the 5A championship on Dec. 3.
“It’s the final four, semifinal,” Spader said. “Everybody is really good right now. It should be a heck of a matchup. Most of the semifinal games that I have been a part of here have been battles. Nothing is going to be won easily. We have our work cut out for us, but where else would you rather be? You put all the work in starting in January for games like this. If you win you get to go to Kroger Field (in Lexington). That sums it up for all of us.”