Bowling Green’s Jordan Green (left) and Bowling Green’s DeAndre Wilson (right) pressure South Warren quarterback Bryce Button during the Purples’ 34-0 win Friday in a Class 5A state playoff second-round game at Bowling Green High School.
The Bowling Green football team goes from the familiar to the unfamiliar when it hosts South Oldham in the third round of the Class 5A state playoffs Friday at Bowling Green High School.
A week after blanking cross-town rival South Warren, the 11th meeting between the two schools since 2017, Bowling Green (10-2) faces a South Oldham team it has only seen once – a 28-14 victory in the same round of the 2019 5A playoffs.
While the opponent may not come with the same familiarity as the previous week’s foe, BG coach Mark Spader said his team still knows the importance of this game.
“Overall, I think our kids know what is at stake here,” Spader said. “We’ve got a region championship. It’s not quite the same intensity level that it was when we were playing our rival South Warren, but it is still very business-like. I feel like we will be ready to go.
“... It’s a region championship, a high-quality team and we know we have our work cut out for us.”
Not only is South Oldham (8-4) an unfamiliar opponent, but the Dragons also bring a unique offense that has been successful. South Oldham runs the triple option, rushing for more 2,200 yards this season.
“They will possess the ball. They will eat the clock,” Spader said. “That is just demoralizing to have a team pick up four or five yards at a time and pick up first downs and work their way down the field. When we went over there in ‘19, I think they opened with a 14-play drive for a touchdown. I’d like to avoid that again, but it may take us awhile to get settled in. There is no way to recreate that in practice to get your defense prepared for it.”
Bowling Green’s defense has recorded back-to-back shutouts in the postseason, but Spader said this offense will be as unique of a challenge that it has faced to date.
“We are a disciplined defense, but you have to be disciplined in ways you are not used to when you play an offense like that,” Spader said. “They’ve done it every year coach (Jamie) Reed has been there. He’s been there 12 seasons, and they do a great job of it. We have our work cut out for us.”
South Oldham’s defense has also recorded back-to-back shutouts in the postseason. The Dragons’ defense has 18 interceptions and 16 fumble recoveries on the season.
Spader said the turnover battle will be a key factor in Friday’s game.
“They’ve created a lot of turnovers, so we can’t turn the ball over,” Spader said. “We haven’t created a lot of turnovers, but I’d like to do that. We had a big interception last week. We need to get some more of those, some fumble recoveries.”
He added special teams will also be a key.
“Our special teams has not always been a weapon for us, but it has been very solid,” Spader said. “We just need to be solid on special teams and make sure we can get them off the field a few times and give us a few more opportunities on offense.”
