CRESTWOOD – For the first time since 2016, Bowling Green is heading to the state semifinals.
The Purples shut out South Oldham in the second half and scored twice to beat the Dragons 28-14 in the KHSAA Class 5A regional final Friday at Irvin Stadium.
“To still be alive, I’m so proud of our kids. We knew coming in over here, particularly defensively, we were going to have our hands full,” Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said. “They’re so smart in what they do formation-wise, and even when we felt like we had settled in on them, they would find something else. It was a real chess game between us.”
Bowling Green (9-3) knew it would have its hands full with South Oldham’s triple-option offense that led to a 45.2 point per game production and an 11-1 record entering Friday’s matchup. The Dragons (11-2) hadn’t lost since the season opener, when they were shut out 6-0 in an overtime loss to Christian Academy-Louisville.
South Oldham’s offense flexed its muscles early, going 78 yards down the field in 12 plays to take a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter when Ethan Bednarczyk received a toss and ran in a 10-yard touchdown.
“It was what I thought it was going to be. I thought they would score the first drive or two. I knew it would be hard to settle in. I knew we’d fight back,” Spader said. “We came in at the half and just felt like we had been in games like this all year and I don’t know that they had been. They’ve kind of rolled through their schedule, so we said, ‘Keep the pressure on them, keep pounding the drum.’ That’s what our kids did.”
Bowling Green’s defense forced the Dragons deep into their own territory early in the second quarter and forced a punt, which sailed out of bounds at the South Oldham 30-yard line, putting the Purples in prime field position. Conner Cooper found Jordan Dingle in the middle of the field for a 10-yard touchdown pass four plays later to tie the game 7-all.
Terrion Thompson recovered his first of two fumbles on South Oldham’s next drive, eventually leading to a 9-yard touchdown run from Javeius Bunton to give Bowling Green a 14-7 lead with 4:42 left in the half.
“Defense always steps up. We’re proud of the defense. They step up mostly every game for us and that’s what they did tonight,” Bunton said. “The running backs, we came out, we played very hard and we ran right behind our linemen.”
The Dragons added a score on a 15-yard touchdown pass to Bednarczyk with just over a minute to go in the half, but it was the last score the Purples’ defense would allow. Bowling Green’s defense shut out South Oldham in the second half and did so without defensive leader DeVito Tisdale, who left the game with a hand injury.
“We just have kids that are ready to step up,” Spader said. “It’s the joy of being in a program like ours that kids wait their turn and, when their number’s called, they’re ready and they jump in.”
Thompson recovered his second fumble on South Oldham’s first possession of the second half, leading to a 5-yard touchdown run from JaVyan Collins on the ensuing drive to put Bowling Green up 21-14 with 5:33 to play in the third.
“It feels amazing,” Thompson said. “All the work we put in since January all the way up to now in order for us to win this – it’s a great team and we’ll keep battling.”
The Purples forced a punt on the Dragons’ next possession and added another touchdown on a 3-yard run from Bunton.
Bowling Green recovered another fumble – this one by Billy Larkin – and the offense took the ball to the South Oldham 5-yard line before turning it over on downs. The Purples ate the clock down to 3:19 and, with a 14-point lead, held off the Dragons’ final drive to cap off the program’s 14th regional title. The last came in 2016 – a season that ended with a second-straight state title.
Since the shutout loss to Christian Academy-Louisville, the South Oldham offense had scored at least 38 points in every game and had scored as many as 68, when it beat Seneca on Oct. 18. Bowling Green’s 28 points were the most scored on the Dragons this season.
Bowling Green will travel to Covington Catholic next week for a state semifinal game. The Colonels, who finished the season No. 1 in Class 5A, beat Madison Southern 49-9 on Friday to move to 13-0.
SOHS 7 7 0 0– 14
BGHS 0 14 7 7 – 28
First Quarter
SO – Ethan Bednarczyk 10 run (Connor Langford kick), 6:45
Second Quarter
BG – Jordan Dingle 10 pass from Conner Cooper (Dalton Major kick), 8:49
BG – Javeius Bunton 9 run (Major kick), 4:42
SO – Bednarczyk 15 pass from Anthony Pierce (Langford kick), 1:01
Third Quarter
BG – JaVyan Collins 5 run (Major kick), 5:33
Fourth Quarter
BG – Bunton 3 run (Major kick), 9:57{&end}
