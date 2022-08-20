After a down 2021 season, Bowling Green got the fall started in the right direction.
The Purples shut out North Hardin in the final two quarters of its Rafferty’s Bowl game to come away with a 23-14 victory at Western Kentucky University’s Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday.
“Winning is enjoyable with all the work that goes into it,” Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said. “I’m happy for our kids that they were able to dig down and pull that out. It wasn’t a beautiful thing per say, but I think we did what we had to do the second half. I’m proud we were able to come back.”
Bowling Green (1-0) entered halftime trailing the Trojans 14-10, but quickly took the lead in the second half.
After a return close to midfield from Christopher Sweeney gave the Purples good field position to start the third, Javen Huddleston found the end zone from 40 yards out for his second score of the night to give his team a 16-14 lead.
On North Hardin’s (0-1) ensuing possession, Bowling Green got to quarterback Jayden Thorpe as he was throwing and his pass sailed over the intended receiver into the hands of Wick Dotson for an interception he returned to the 20-yard line.
Deuce Bailey connected with Easton Barlow for a 19-yard score three plays later to put the Purples up 23-14 with 8:48 to play in the period.
“That first touchdown off the break, it felt good. I came out and I don’t know why, I just had a feeling we were going to have something big happen – turnover or something,” Dotson said. “He came over the middle, bad pass over his head and I just picked it off.”
It was all Bowling Green needed, as its defense held the Trojans in check for the remainder to come away with the 23-14 win. North Hardin didn’t get anything through the air through the final two quarters and had just 63 yards on the ground during that stretch after hitting some big plays early.
“It was really kind of quiet at the half. Just some slight adjustments here and there,” Spader said. “A lot of things that were happening were just breakdowns on our part, so it wasn’t any kind of magical adjustments. It was whatever play’s called, do your job and get settled in on that.
"We keep forgetting we’ve got new starters mixed in with some of these veteran guys and their eyes kind of get big in big games like this, so hopefully we’ve gotten over that hump, got some good experience and we’re ready to go for next week.”
While not perfect, it was a welcome start to the season for the Purples after going 6-6 last fall – their first non-winning season since going 5-6 in 2002. Bowling Green was tasked with replacing the bulk of its starters last season after claiming the Class 5A state title the year prior. Saturday also marked the program’s first Rafferty’s Bowl win since 2018 – the annual season-opening event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It feels good. Last year it was just a struggle the whole season. Rafferty’s Bowl, we had a bad start – bad taste in our mouth this year,” Dotson said. " … It just feels good to get off to a good start.”
Huddleston finished with 102 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries on the way to Offensive MVP honors. LaDainian Woods added 39 yards on eight carries and Bailey had 117 yards through the air on 10-of-20 passing.
Kyle Boyd and Shaun Boykins led North Hardin’s offense with 86 yards rushing on 20 carries and 82 yards on eight carries, respectively. Thorpe added 64 yards on the ground, but was limited to just 27 through the air.
The Trojans got on the board first, using a 12-play, 70-yard drive capped off with a 9-yard run from Boykins to go up 7-0.
Bowling Green cut into the lead with a 28-yard field goal from Colin Fratus in the final minute of the first quarter, and took the lead with 2:44 to play in the half with a 5-yard touchdown run from Huddleston that made it 10-7.
The Trojans responded with a 61-yard scoring burst from Boykin, but were unable to find the end zone again for the remainder.
“They kind of gained momentum there. No. 3 (Boykins) can roll. He’s a top recruit in the state and with some of the linemen they’ve got, they’re hard to handle,” Spader said. “I enjoyed the fact that our defense settled in and didn’t give up those big plays.
“Offensively, we hit some big plays, but we ran the ball when we had to and we couldn’t do that last year. That’s an area right away I know we’ve grown in and that’s important to control the clock when you’ve got the lead and you’re trying to run the clock out and win the game, and we were able to do that.”
North Hardin is scheduled to travel to DeSales on Friday, while Bowling Green will stay in town for a 7 p.m. game on its home field against McCracken County.
NHHS 7 7 0 0 -- 14
BGHS 3 7 13 0 -- 23
First quarter
NH – Shaun Boykins 9 run (Jabari Rasheed kick), 2:30
BG – Colin Fratus 28 field goal, 0:32
Second quarter
BG – Javen Huddleston 5 run (Fratus kick), 2:44
NH – Boykins 61 run (Rasheed kick), 0:46
Third quarter
BG – Huddleston 40 run (kick missed), 11:12
BG – Easton Barlow 19 pass from Deuce Bailey (Fratus kick), 8:48