One week after being held scoreless, Bowling Green had all hands on deck in a strong response to start the postseason.
Six different Purples found the end zone in the first half en route to a 49-0 thrashing of Ohio County to start the Class 5A state playoffs. Despite two fumbles in the first quarter, the Purples (9-2) lived in Eagles territory the entire first half and capitalized on the short field opportunities to start the running clock before halftime.
“I enjoyed how our kids came in and worked,” Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said. “They knew with this game we weren’t necessarily practicing for Ohio County, we were practicing for the betterment of our team and getting ready for the playoffs. We got a little sloppy with the ball. From this point forward, if we have two fumbles like that it can be fatal and our kids know that. We’ve got to clean that up and know from here on out it’s going to be a war in every game we play.”
Spreading the scores among a half-dozen players was the response Spader was looking for after the Purples were held to 172 yards last Friday in a 31-0 loss at St. Xavier.
Deuce Bailey threw touchdown passes to receivers Trevy Barber, Evan Tuck and Christopher Swinney and the Purples added two special teams scores in the shutout.
“Last week really gave us a big lesson,” senior defensive back Bert Kibawa said. “It really humbled us because we have that confidence in us that we can beat anybody. St. X really showed us what’s up, that we really had to humble ourselves. We had to come out with a bang and we did.
“We wanted to get our swagger back after last week.”
As one of 21 seniors honored before the game, Kibawa took the lead in the first-half scoring spree.
The Purples' special teams unit chipped Brett Hoskin’s punt off its trajectory. The ball floated right under Kibawa, who fielded it at the 37-yard line and raced down the sideline untouched for the opening score.
Bailey brought the Purples back with a score on their second drive after a fumble left their opening drive scoreless. Starting from the Ohio County 24-yard line, Javen Huddleston picked up 10 yards on a pitch to the left to set up Bailey’s 14-yard lob to a wide-open Trevy Barber in the left corner of the end zone.
Dillon Maners got his turn later in the quarter. The senior, who had two carries all season, matched that total on the next scoring drive, ending it with a 3-yard run up the middle to make it a 21-0 lead.
““It was cool, especially being on senior night,” Maners said of his second touchdown run of the season. “It’s given us a lot of confidence back, given us a little bit of our mojo. It helps and shows everyone on the team can contribute when we need them to.”
Three more Purples scored in the second quarter to start the running clock by halftime. A stretch of 10 straight completions spanning two scoring drives by Bailey included a 10-yard pass to Tuck and a 1-yard shuffle pass to Swinney. Huddleston’s 8-yard scoring run with 47 seconds stretched the lead to 42-0 at the break.
The freshman Barber opened the second half with a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as the game’s final score.
Bowling Green’s bounce-back win is what it needed with rival South Warren coming to visit for a second-round matchup next Friday at El Donaldson Stadium. The Purples held off the Spartans 28-24 on Sept. 30 and have met in the playoffs four years in a row.
“It's become quite a rivalry,” Spader said. “We’re blessed to have a game at our place. I don’t expect anything less than our guys having a business-like approach at practice this week and I expect a war on Friday night.”
OCHS 0 0 0 0 – 0
BGHS 21 21 7 0 – 49
First quarter
BG -- Kibawa 37 punt return (Fratus kick), 9:53
BG -- Barber 14 pass from Bailey (Fratus kick), 5:47
BG -- Maners 10 run (Fratus kick), 3:22
Second quarter
BG -- Tuck 10 pass from Bailey (Fratus kick), 8:15
BG -- Swinney 1 pass from Bailey (Fratus kick), 4:54
BG -- Huddleston 8 run (Fratus kick), 0:47
Third quarter
BG -- Barber 99 kickoff return (Fratus kick), 9:50