GLASGOW -- Saturday's final matchup in the Don Franklin Barren Hoops Classic featuring unbeatens North Laurel and Bowling Green drew a sizable crowd at Barren County.
Beyond the expected fans for both schools, Saturday's finale attracted plenty of those curious to catch a glimpse of North Laurel star senior guard Reed Sheppard -- a Kentucky signee and son of former Wildcats guard Jeff Sheppard.
Reed Sheppard was as good as advertised, flashing a deadly jump shot and silky-smooth passing en route to a game-high 36 points.
But Saturday's crowd also got an eyeful of a rock-steady Bowling Green squad that answered every punch from the Jaguars and gave back just a little bit more to claim a white-knuckle 70-69 victory.
"It was a 32-minute win," Purples coach D.G. Sherrill said. "Like I told our guys after the game, they competed from tip to final horn. And that is really all we asked them tonight, was just compete for 32 minutes -- just fight and claw and scratch, play together. It's such a young team. Everything we do, it's the first time that we do it."
Bowling Green (5-0) has already packed in some tense experiences this season. The Purples opened the year on the road with a double-overtime victory at Henderson County, then proceeded to claim three more wins as visitors before finally playing as the home team -- on a neutral court -- in Saturday's win. Sherrill's squad gets its first home game Tuesday night against Christian County.
To counter Sheppard's prodigious scoring, the Purples spread the points production a bit with three players reaching double digits. Junior guard MJ Wardlow led the way with 22 points, and he -- like his teammates -- was particularly deadly at the free-throw line. Wardlow was 10-of-11 on free throws, while the Purples hit an efficient 18-of-20 from the free-throw line.
Wardlow's biggest moment Saturday put him at the free-throw line when he drew a foul on a 3-point attempt with just 5.8 seconds left in a tie game. Wardlow sank the first two free throws before the Jaguars called a time out, then came back and drained the last one to put his team up by three points.
"I guess I shot and he (Sheppard) came for the shot and blocked it, but after the shot he bodied me and that's what the ref called," Wardlow said.
North Laurel (5-1) had no choice but to attack that deficit the same way when the Purples fouled Sheppard at halfcourt. He hit both of his free throws with 3.4 seconds showing on the clock, but the Purples successfully inbounded the ball and burned off the rest of the time to earn the win.
"I've told people I think he's one of the better guards in the state," Sherrill said of Wardlow. "I think he's a college guard. I don't know a whole lot -- I used to tell people what I thought about (former Purple and current NBA player) Terry Taylor and they didn't listen. He's smooth, he makes his teammates better, he's aggressive, he's our best defender. There was a big part of me that wanted to challenge him and put him on Reed all night, but I knew where that would go. I needed him to end the game."
The Jaguars jumped out to an early lead, taking a 16-6 advantage in the first quarter before the Purples closed the gap with an 8-0 run. North Laurel pushed its lead back out, but Bowling Green managed to tie the game at 20-all on Jace Wardlow's bucket inside before the Jaguars answered with a 5-0 run and held the lead the rest of the half for a 32-31 lead at the break.
The Purples' deficit would likely have been much greater if not for senior forward Mason Ritter. The 6-foot-8 Ritter, who has a couple NCAA Division 1 offers already, tallied a huge first half with 10 points, 11 rebounds and a block. He finished the night with 16 points and a game-high 18 rebounds.
"We've got to stay humble about ourselves," Ritter said. "(North Laurel) was ranked really high in the state this week, but if we let that go to our heads we could easily fall back down. But if we stay humble, come into practice and really work hard, we have a chance to make an impact."
Sheppard had a monster third quarter, scoring 18 points in those eight minutes to lead the Jaguars to a 24-point quarter. The Purples outdid that with 26 in the third, getting 13 combined from MJ Wardlow and Ritter but also 13 combined from Briar Griffin and Braylon Banks -- who finished with 14 points.
Momentum swung back and fourth in the final period, with the Purples pushing out to a five-point lead at 63-58 before Brody Brock capped a 7-0 run for the Jags with a 3 that made it 65-63 North Laurel with 1:18 left. The rest of the scoring came at the free-throw line, as Bowling Green's Deuce Bailey made a pair, then Banks hit two more before the Jags' Brock tied it at 67-all with two free throws of his own. The next possession put the ball in MJ Wardlow's hands for that critical foul on the 3-pointer.
"It's not Reed and a bunch of scrubs," Sherrill said of the Jaguars. "They have good players everywhere. Their kids are really talented, they hit shots, they're strong. So it's a solid win for us. It definitely gives us something to build on."
NLHS 16 16 24 13 -- 69
BGHS 12 19 26 13 -- 70
NLHS -- Sheppard 36, Ry. Davidson 13, Brock 9, K. Elza 8, Keen 3.
BGHS -- M. Wardlow 22, Ritter 16, Banks 14, Bailey 8, Griffin 6, Lightning 2, J. Wardlow 2.