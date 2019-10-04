South Warren’s streak has been snapped after 21 straight wins.
Bowling Green scored twice in the second half to beat the Spartans 14-3 Friday at Spartan Stadium, ending South Warren’s run and moving to 1-0 in Class 5A, District 2 play.
“That’s what I kept trying to come back to with our guys. It’s kind of like the beginning of the season for us. It’s district time, which will lead into playoffs and we’re still a one-week-at-a-time outfit here, but now those games are very important,” Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said. “Now 1-0 in the district, that’s how we’re starting out. We’re going to take a week off for fall break – we’ll come back next week for a couple practices because we’ve got to get ready for a Christian County team that’s going to come over and visit a couple Fridays from now.”
The Purples, who had rotated two quarterbacks in its 3-2 start, trailed 3-0 after the first half after an Eldar Dervisevic 27-yard field goal in the second quarter gave South Warren the lead. Max Payne quarterbacked Bowling Green through the first half, finishing with 58 yards on 9-of-13 passing, but a concussion forced Conner Cooper in for the first possession of the third quarter.
Cooper led the Purples to the South Warren 35-yard line to start the third before being forced to punt. The Spartans faced fourth-and-11 at their own 39 on the ensuing possession and failed to pick up a first down on a fake punt.
And Bowling Green made South Warren pay.
Javeius Bunton capped off a five-play drive with a 13-yard touchdown run to give Bowling Green a 7-3 lead with 2:26 to play in the frame.
“We didn’t feel like things were out of hand by any means, but we were really pressing them, our body language was up and down and I’m just proud of how our kids pulled together,” Spader said. “We really came off the ball and got the running game established and we were kind of able to move the ball from there.”
For Spader, the keys entering Friday’s game were turnovers and special teams. The Purples forced three turnovers in the first half – a fumble on South Warren’s opening possession, a Jacob Deglow interception on its next possession and an Evan Spader interception on its fourth.
Bowling Green blocked a 43-yard field goal attempt from Dervisevic following the Purples’ first score and forced the Spartans to turn the ball over on downs on their next possession.
“They really had it going over there and you get that winning vibe going and it’s hard to beat a team that’s been able to come out on top that many times,” Mark Spader said. “At the same time, too, in big games with good teams, it always comes down to those turnovers and special teams – those plays that you look back on.”
Bowling Green used an eight-play drive capped off by a 27-yard touchdown run from Bunton on third-and-17 to make it a 14-3 Purples lead with 1:29 to play.
“You keep giving a good team a short field and eventually they’re going to capitalize and I felt like they started every drive on their side,” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. “Again, that’s a good team over there and eventually they’re going to find some things and make some plays and I thought they did that.”
Bunton finished with 82 yards on 16 carries, Ja yvan Collins had 44 on eight carries and Cooper had 42 yards on 6-of-7 passing.
Evan Spader collected his second interception of the night on the Spartans’ next play to cap off the victory.
“We just had to do what we’re coached to do,” Evan Spader said. “The only times we really screwed up and they gashed us was when we weren’t doing what we were coached to do, but once we went back to our fundamentals we were fine.”
Mason Willingham was making his second start at quarterback in place of injured Caden Veltkamp and finished with 80 yards on 10-of-18 passing. Kobe Martin had 76 yards on 20 attempts.
“I thought, all things considered, Mason did a good job tonight. That’s hard to step in as a young player, your second game ever doing it and on this stage, but other guys have to pick up the slack, too,” Smith said. “I thought we made way too many mistakes for us to be successful in that game.”
Bowling Green improved to 4-2 overall with the win. The Purples have next week off before hosting Christian County on Oct. 18.
South Warren fell to 6-1 overall and 0-1 in district play. The Spartans are off next week and will travel to Greenwood on Oct. 18.
BGHS 0 0 7 7 – 14
SWHS 0 3 0 0 – 3
Second Quarter
SW – Eldar Dervisevic 27 field goal, 9:21
Third Quarter
BG – Javeius Bunton 13 run (Dalton Major kick), 2:26
Fourth Quarter
BG – Bunton 27 run (Major kick), 1:29{&end}
