Bowling Green's Reed Richey shot a first-round 33 to lead the field after Monday's first round of the VanMeter Cup at Bowling Green Country Club.
South Warren's Sydney McClanahan fired a first-round 37 to lead the girls' field.
In the team standings, Bowling Green had a four-stroke lead with a combined 143 in the boys' tournament. Richey, Ben Davenport (36), Charlie Reber (37) and Ty Wilson (37) turned in scoring finishes for the Purples.
Greenwood was next in the boys' tournament with a combined 147, getting scoring finishes from Sunny Pal (34), Jacob Lang (35), Layton Richey (35) and Jakes Russell (43).
South Warren's boys fired a 164 with scoring from Brett Hazlip (39), Clayton Daniels (40), Logan Ballard (42) and Ethan Hill (43).
Warren East's boys tallied a 218 with scoring from Hayden Howard (53), Austin Rigsby (54), A'sean Rigsby (55) and Holden Walden (56).
Warren Central was one shot behind the Raiders with a 219 with scoring from Robbie Dye (48), Izayiah Villafuerte (52), Kade Unseld (53) and Braylon Whitney (66).
Foundation Christian Academy didn't field a full team. Taylor Scaboro (51), Ryan Sullivan (52) and Jacob Towe (55) played for the Falcons.
In the girls' tournament, South Warren built a two-stroke lead in the team standings with a 162. McClanahan, Ainslee Cruce (40), Elsie Espinola (41) and Stella Forney (44) provided the scoring for the Spartans.
Bowling Green was next with a 164 with scoring from Hallie Jo Simpson (38), Macy Meisel (39), Jenna Hartson (43) and Caroline Childers (44).
Greenwood tallied a 202 with scoring from Mia Usinger (44), Kami Vonnahme (52), Emma Ahmed (52) and Langley Hunt 54).
Warren East and Warren Central didn't have full teams. Maddie Green and Briley Choate each fired 48s for the Lady Dragons, and Darby Meredith had a 68 for the Lady Dragons.
The final round of the VanMeter Cup will be Aug. 22 at Bowling Green Country Club.