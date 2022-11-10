It’s another postseason clash between the Bowling Green and South Warren football teams in Friday’s second round of the Class 5A state playoffs at Bowling Green Stadium.
It’s the fourth straight second-round meeting between the two schools and the fifth meeting in the postseason in the past six years. Bowling Green won the regular-season meeting 28-24, but history suggests that result means little heading into Friday’s tilt. In the previous four postseason meetings, the team that lost in the regular season won the rematch twice.
“I have no idea how this is going to play out,” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. “I used to think I knew how the game was going to play out, but I am usually wrong on even the style and the type of game it turns out to be. I think it is probably typical with rivalries and typical with teams that know each other really well.
“There really hasn’t been, at least in my memory, a year where it has been lopsided with one team a lot better than the other. When they are evenly matched and you throw those other factors in there, you never know what you are going to get.”
While the Purples enter 9-2 with the regular-season victory, it hasn’t diminished the team’s focus in preparation of Friday’s game. BG coach Mark Spader said his team has been locked in all week.
“We are going to get their absolute best and that’s what great rivalries bring out with one another,” Spader said. “Even in the playoffs last year, we battled around with them for a half. I don’t think we had near the team to beat them, but our kids knew what was at stake. Inevitably they were able to run away with it in the second half.
“When teams like this are so familiar with each other you expect it is going to be a really good, hard-fought game like it was in the regular season.”
In the first meeting, Bowling Green scored in the final minute to cap a back-and-forth affair that featured five lead changes in the second half. Since that loss, South Warren dropped games to Greenwood and Logan County to close the regular season before winning at Graves County in the opening round of the playoffs last week.
“I thought the first game kinda went like most of our season has gone where we did some things well, but we somehow never managed to put it all together,” Smith said. “I don’t think we’ve put it all together yet at this point. Somehow we have to figure out a way to get over that hump and connect all the dots and put a complete game together.”
Smith added his team has to limit the mistakes to have a chance to win.
“We’ve had a bad run of penalties and turnovers that have really killed us offensively,” Smith said. “If we are going to have a shot, we can’t turn the ball over and have all those penalties that kill drives. We are going to have to play the best defense we have played all year. I think they are really good on offense. They have threats everywhere, so we are going to have to play our best game defensively.
“... I think Bowling Green has improved since the last time we played them. We can’t do anything to hurt ourselves. If we have any shot at all, we have to eliminate all those self-inflicting areas and problems that we have.”
Spader said the game will ultimately be decided by fundamentals.
“It’s coach-speak but it’s true, you have to play good defense, you can’t turn the ball over, you have to make sure you play good special teams,” Spader said. “Whoever does that the best will win the game.”
He added his defense will be the key to success on both sides of the ball.
“If our defense does what they need to do, I think we will give our offense opportunities to score, but we have a big challenge against us there,” Spader said.