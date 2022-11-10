Purples edge Spartans, 28-24
Buy Now

Bowling Green's Easton Barlow (15) is chase by South Warren's Preston Burns (6) during a high school football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Bowling Green High School in Bowling Green, Ky. (Daily News photo by Joe Imel/jimel@bgdailynews.com)

 Joe Imel

It’s another postseason clash between the Bowling Green and South Warren football teams in Friday’s second round of the Class 5A state playoffs at Bowling Green Stadium.

– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you