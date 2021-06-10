When Carson Myers induced a groundout to short to end the Region 4 Baseball Tournament championship game Tuesday, Bowling Green jogged off Western Kentucky University's Nick Denes Field in a subdued celebration.
The Purples were glad to top a hot Franklin-Simpson team 7-1, but aren't yet satisfied with where they're at.
"We've got to keep our focus and get right back to working, just keep getting better every day," Bowling Green senior first baseman Campbell Bush said after the victory. "That's just kind of been our motto all season, so that's just what it's going to take."
The next stop is a familiar one for the Purples – back to The Nick – but this time it's for a semi-state game against Region 1 champion McCracken County at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
"You're going to have to bring your A-game against those guys, there's not doubt," Bowling Green coach Nathan Isenberg said after the victory over the Wildcats. "They're very consistent. They've been consistent ever since 2014 – the first year. They've won the region every year. They're a machine – a well-oiled machine – and so I know we're going to have to bring our A-game."
Bowling Green enters with a 34-5 overall record, with its last loss coming in the regular-season finale against Hopkinsville. The Mustangs bring a 32-5 record to Warren County, and haven't lost since falling at Region 3 champion Owensboro Catholic 4-3 on May 14. According to Prep Baseball Report Kentucky, the two are the fourth and fifth-ranked teams in the state.
The victory over Franklin-Simpson marked the first region title for Bowling Green since 2018 -- the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic – while McCracken County is a familiar name in the state tournament. The Mustangs have won Region 1 every year since their first season in 2014.
The last time the state tournament was played, McCracken County advanced to the final before falling to Tates Creek 4-2.
But Isenberg is drawing confidence from the past.
In that 2019 season, Bowling Green and McCracken County split a two-game series. It was the Mustangs' only loss to an in-state team that season before the state final. The Purples were blown out 16-0 by the Mustangs in the second round of the 2018 state tournament, but in 2017, the two split an early-season series in what was McCracken County's only in-state loss before falling to Pleasure Ridge Park in the state semifinals. The two did not meet before that.
"The good thing is we were the only Kentucky team that beat them in '19 and '17 in the regular season until they lost in the state tournament," Isenberg said. "I know that's two years ago and four years ago, but at the end of the day, I think we can match up and compete and that's what I hope for."
McCracken County has not won a state title, while Bowling Green's only one in 13 trips to the tournament came in 1965, according to records on the KHSAA website.
Entering Saturday's game, McCracken County and Bowling Green rank fifth and sixth in the state in batting average, respectively, at .364 and .362, and both put up runs in bunches – the Purples rank second state-wide with 365 total, while the Mustangs are right behind with 362.
On the mound, McCracken County is seventh in the state with a 1.87 team ERA, while Bowling Green is 25th at 2.05. Eli Burwash has pitched a team-high 62.2 innings with a 9-0 record for Bowling Green this season. He has a 0.78 ERA with 85 strikeouts. Myers is 8-1 with a 0.67 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 52 innings. Josh Tucker leads McCracken County with 44.2 innings pitched, including four starts, and has a 1.25 ERA. Ben Hidgon has made a team-high nine starts with a 2.25 ERA in 37.1 innings, while Ross Aldridge has made seven starts and has a 1.12 ERA in 43.2 innings.
"It's going to take everything we have – no errors and just scraping together a bunch of hits," Myers said Tuesday.
The winner will advance to face the winner of semi-state game three between Elizabethtown and Collins at 4 p.m. CT June 16 at Legends Field in Lexington. State tournament semifinals are scheduled for 4 p.m. CT and 7:30 p.m. CT June 18, with a 6 p.m. CT championship game June 19.