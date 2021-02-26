The Bowling Green boys’ basketball team struggled to find an offensive rhythm in Friday’s matchup with No. 4 Ballard, falling 61-45 to the Bruins at Bowling Green High School.
No. 6 Bowling Green (12-2) shot 34 percent from the field, 4-for-20 from 3-point range, but was able to stay within striking distance until Ballard pulled away in the final quarter.
“We missed a lot of shots we normally hit,” Bowling Green coach D.G. Sherrill said. “We haven’t played since last Saturday, so I thought our rhythm was off a little bit. I thought we played hard the entire game.
“... I think realistically this is a 7-, 9-point game. If we hit three more 3s tonight, the whole complexion of this game changes. They are a great basketball team, but I think we are right there.”
The battle between two of the top 10 teams in the latest Associated Press state poll was back and forth for most of the first half until Ballard (10-1) used an 8-0 run to build a 25-16 halftime advantage.
The Bruins pushed the lead to 10 early in the third, before Bowling Green was able to cut the deficit down to four late in the third quarter.
The Purples cut the deficit to four once more -- after Isaiah Mason’s bucket made the score 43-39 with 5:17 left -- but Ballard’s Maker Bar, who has an offer from Western Kentucky University, hit 3s on back-to-back possessions to end the comeback bid.
“The first one was on me, the second one, I’ll take it too,” Sherrill said. “We said we were going to live with him hitting one. He hit two and we couldn’t answer that.”
Mason led the Purples with 24 points, the only BG player to hit double figures.
“This is one of the better defensive teams that I have had at Ballard and I have had some really good ones,” Ballard coach Chris Renner said. “Obviously we haven’t had as much practice as you would like during a normal season, so we are hitting a normal January stride when we are at the end of February approaching tournament time. Our pressure was good today. We had fresh legs … and were able to pressure, which helped us out. We got great contributions from our bench tonight.”
Kennedy Hayden led Ballard with 18 points. Gabe Sisk added 10 points, while Bar had 10 points -- all in the fourth quarter -- and 10 rebounds.
Ballard shot 45.1 percent from the field, 11-for-24 from 3-point range.
“We couldn’t get it to go through the hoop tonight,” Sherrill said. “It seemed like every time we hit a 3, they answered. Every time we felt like we had something going, they’d come down and bang one. We just couldn’t get over that hump.”
BHS 9 16 14 22 -- 61
BGHS 9 7 18 11 -- 45
BHS -- Hayden 18, Sisk 10, Bar 10, Tilford 9, Buford 9, Morrero 3, Wright 2.
BG -- Mason 24, Banks 7, Buttry 6, Wilson 5, Huddleston 3.
Girls
Butler 50, Bowling Green 40
The Lady Purples were unable to overcome a slow start, dropping a third straight game.
Butler (3-1), playing for the first time in 17 days, showed no signs of rust -- scoring the first eight points and leading 19-6 after one quarter.
Bowling Green (8-9) slowly chipped away, cutting the deficit to 34-32 after two LynKaylah James free throws with 2:42 left in the third quarter. Butler regained the momentum with an 8-0 spurt and the Lady Purples were unable to get closer than five the rest of the way.
“We couldn’t get over the hump,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “Last Tuesday against Bethlehem it was the same thing. Last Saturday against DuPont Manual, the same thing. We are in every ballgame late, going down the stretch. We just can’t find a way to get over the hump.”
James led Bowling Green with 15 points, while Meadow Tisdale added 13 points.
BHS 19 8 13 10 -- 50
BGHS 6 12 14 8 -- 40
BHS -- East 18, Dozier 8, White 7, Satori 6, Haskins 5, Baxter 4, Shelburne 2.
BG -- James 15, Tisdale 13, Bailey 5, Gray 3, Bennett 3, Huskey 1.
Commented