Bowling Green boys’ soccer coach Craig Widener joked there wasn’t any gray in his beard before this season began, but all of the close contests have changed that.
The beard likely got a little grayer after the Purples' latest -- a thrilling 3-2 (4-3 in penalty kicks) win over Daviess County in the quarterfinals of the state tournament on Saturday at Bowling Green Junior High.
Daviess County tied the game late in regulation, but Bowling Green was able to survive -- winning a second straight state tournament game in penalty kicks.
“It’s an awful way to end the game,” Widener said. “We had chances to tuck it away. They had chances to tuck it away. It’s another game worthy of the state tournament. Both teams left everything out here. I don’t know what to say, but we will keep this thing going as long as we can.”
Bowling Green (19-2) never trailed, but couldn’t shake Daviess County until penalty kicks.
The Purples scored in the 11th minute when Daviess County goalkeeper Connor Johnson whiffed on an attempt to clear and Tomas Gonzaga was able to score on an uncontested shot.
Daviess County tied the score on a goal from Hayden Boswell in the 22nd minute, but Bowling Green regained the lead right before halftime when Shukurani Makiwa scored on a shot that bounced off the right post and into the net.
The Panthers kept pressing in the second half with several good looks, but were unable to get the equalizer until the 77th minute when Jack Quisenberry scored on a pass from Ahmed Abdullahi.
Widener said his team showed resilience after Daviess County tied the game late in regulation.
“With 17 seniors on this team, they better be resilient,” Widener said. “Every game they play from here on out is the last time they put on a Purples jersey. They understand that. They understand the magnanimity of the moment. I’m so proud of them. I’m glad we came out on the right side of this.”
Neither team was able to break through in the two five-minute overtimes, sending the game to penalty kicks.
Bowling Green beat McCracken County 7-6 on penalty kicks on a missed shot by the Mustangs on Tuesday, but keeper Jackson Rodgers came up big for the Purples on Saturday with two saves -- including one on Daviess County’s first shot of PKs.
“My nerves were maybe a little calmer than they were the other day,” Rodgers said. “I got used to it. It’s just practice. After Tuesday’s game, we worked on some consistency. That’s the key, really.”
Bowling Green got goals from Cameron Kiastapour, Makiwa and Yaredi Yaredi on the first three rounds, but needed Gonzaga to seal the win -- like he did in Tuesday’s victory -- with his shot up top on the final round sending the Purples into a wild celebration on the field.
“It means a lot to me,” Gonzaga said. “This is the last home game for us seniors, so it meant so much to us (to win this).”
Bowling Green advances to face either Louisville St. Xavier or Madisonville-North Hopkins in the semifinals at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington at 3 p.m. CDT on Thursday.
The Purples opened the season with a 5-1 win over Madisonville-North Hopkins and beat St. X 1-0 at home on Sept. 3 -- the Tigers' only loss of the season.
“It’s going to be another good game and we are going to have to step up and play even better than we did today,” Widener said. “We are going to have to rest some legs. I think we are still a little hung over as far as muscle-wise from Tuesday. We are tired, but we are tired and we are still practicing. We will take it all day long.”