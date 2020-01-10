When it comes to facing the Greenwood Gators, the Bowling Green boys’ basketball team almost always protects its house.
Bowling Green built a huge lead and survived a late Gators flourish to hold on for a 71-63 win Friday at Bowling Green High School. The Purples nearly squandered a 20-point lead before scoring seven out of the final eight points to survive. It was the second home win against the Gators this season, the first to count in the District 14 standings, and the 14th straight home win against Greenwood dating back to Feb. 6, 2009.
“Greenwood is a very good basketball team,” Bowling Green coach Derrick Clubb said. “We kept telling our guys that they were going to make a run. The game got tight, but I thought – bend but don’t break. We responded and did what we needed to keep our head above water.
“It was a big win for us. They are all big wins in the 14th District.”
Bowling Green (12-3 overall, 1-1 District 14) scored the first 11 points before Dakota Ware’s putback got the Gators on the board almost five minutes in.
Greenwood cut the deficit to 17-9 early in the second quarter, but struggled to find an offensive rhythm – shooting 20 percent in the half, including 1-for-10 from 3-point range. That allowed the Purples to expand the lead. Connor Cooper had 13 points in the first half and Isaiah Mason’s putback gave BG a commanding 18-point lead late in the half before Greenwood’s Cade Stinnett hit a pair of free throws in the final seconds to make the score 35-19 at halftime.
“We came out extremely passive,” Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. “Everybody knows that we like to shoot the 3, but you have to play inside-out in this region – especially when you are playing teams that are familiar with you. We didn’t do that. We threw the ball around like a hot potato and nobody wanted to be the aggressive player taking it at those guys.
“They knew our stuff better than our guys did in that first half and that frustrated me.”
The Purples scored the first four points in the third quarter as the advantage ballooned to 20 points before Greenwood tried to claw its way back.
The Gators used a 13-2 run to cut the deficit to single digits after a bucket by Stinnett, but Bowling Green regrouped and pushed the lead back to 51-35.
Greenwood answered again, cutting the lead to 12 points heading into the fourth and then surged closer when Ben Carroll scored eight straight to make the score 57-51 with 5:04 remaining.
The Gators kept chipping away, getting as close as 64-62 with 41.9 seconds left before Mason answered with a three-point play to push the advantage back to five. Mason and Turner Buttry added two free throws each in the final 14.5 seconds to close it out.
“The and-1 that Isaiah got was the biggest play of the game,” Buttry said. “The rebound Dez (Wilson) got on the missed free throw (late in the game), that was the biggest rebound of the game. (Mason and Wilson) making big plays was really the difference.”
Buttry led the Purples with 18 points. Cooper added 15 points, while Mason and Cobi Huddleston finished with 12 each.
“All the guys that played tonight had great moments,” Clubb said. “I’m proud of the kids. They just kept fighting and made plays tonight.”
Carroll led Greenwood with 26 points. Stinnett added 14 points and Noah Stansbury finished with 11 points.
“There is a lot of heart in that locker room,” McCoy said. “Those guys are tough as nails. I knew they were going to battle at some point. My message at halftime was, ‘It better be now or else this will get out of hand.’ It took a lot of energy there … and they made their free throws.
“I give the Purples a whole lot of credit tonight, but we will bounce back and get better.”
Bowling Green will play at Muhlenberg County at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Greenwood hosts Hopkinsville at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
GHS 8 11 20 24 – 63
BGHS 17 18 16 20 – 71
GHS – Carroll 26, Stinnett 14, Stansbury 11, Ware 6, Grant 2, Loggins 2, Gaddis 2.
BG – Buttry 18, Cooper 15, Mason 12, Huddleston 12, Banks 8, Wilson 4, Flannery 2.
Bowling Green 63, Greenwood 40, girls
Three players finished in double figures as the Lady Purples made it a season sweep – and 35 straight wins overall – against the Lady Gators.
Bowling Green (12-5 overall, 2-0 District 14) jumped out to a 23-0 lead in the first meeting Dec. 17, but Greenwood hung close for a quarter before the Lady Purples pulled away.
BG scored four points in the final seven seconds of the first to extend its lead to 18-11. The run carried over to the second quarter, with the Lady Purples scoring the first 11 points to make the score 29-11.
“If we can guard and rebound, good things happen for us,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “That spurt right there was huge. Everything we talked about scouting report-wise, game plan-wise, they executed.”
The Lady Purples led 34-17 at halftime and by as many as 24 points in the second half.
Saniyah Shelton led Bowling Green with 15 points. LynKaylah James added 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Keyozdon Jones finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Bowling Green outrebounded Greenwood 51-32.
“We worked better as a team today,” James said. “We had a talk before the game because it was a district game and we had to play twice as hard as every other game so we could win at home.”
Leia Trinh and Megan Une led Greenwood with eight points each.
Bowling Green will host Whitehouse-Heritage (Tenn.) at 6 p.m. Saturday. Greenwood (7-6, 0-3) plays at Owensboro at 5 p.m. Saturday.
GHS 11 6 13 10 – 40
BGHS 18 16 18 11 – 63
GHS – Trinh 8, Une 8, Milam 7, Lasley 6, Evans 5, Keener 3, Grant 2, Lovall 1.
BG – Shelton 15, James 14, Jones 11, Tisdale 9, Bailey 9, Bennett 3, Huskey 2.{&end}
