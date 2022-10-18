Bowling Green senior Tomas Gonzaga had a job to do Tuesday night.
Standing at midfield, Gonzaga watched teammate after teammate successfully connect during a penalty-kick shootout against McCracken County in the first round of the KHSAA boys' state tournament at Bowling Green Junior High School.
Round after round, the Purples connected and the Mustangs matched them.
Shukurani Makiwa, one of Bowling Green's team captains, opened with the first made kick. Then the Purples' top scorer Yaredi Yaredi followed with another make, in turned followed by successful kicks by teammates Braden Widener, Cameron Kiastapour, Mason Marchionda and Khai Piang.
Then came round seven -- Gonzaga's turn, the same as the number on his jersey. He didn't do anything extraordinary -- just the same as his teammates had done already, make the kick with a shot inside the left post past McCracken County goalkeeper Grayson Parish.
But when the Mustangs finally misfired with a shot that sailed over the net, Gonzaga's goal proved to be the final link in an unbroken chain that secured a 2-1 victory (7-6 in PKs) for the Purples and kept their season alive.
"We practice a lot of PKs at the end of practice," Gonzaga said. "In practice I hit them and they go in. So today coach (Craig Widener) asked me if I was confident enough to take one. I told him, 'Of course.'
"You know, seven on my back, seventh penalty (kick), it felt like it meant something special to me today."
Craig Widener didn't watch any of his team's PKs, although he did see McCracken's final miss to end it.
"I'm proud of my boys," Craig Widener said. "They held their nerve when they had to -- and to be honest with you, taking penalties is all about holding your nerve, so they did that when they had to."
Bowling Green (18-2) opened with steady pressure against the Region 1 champion Mustangs, testing Parish with a few dangerous chances before breaking through with 13:46 left in the half. On a through ball to the box, Parish came out and initially punched the ball away. Not far enough, though, as Yaredi raced in for a second-chance opportunity that gave his team the 1-0 lead.
After being outshot 8-3 in the first half, McCracken County (17-5-3) hung even with the Purples in a back-and-forth game of possession in the second half. With 14:13 to go, the Mustangs pulled even when Jack Housman flicked in a header on a long throw-in to the penalty box by teammate Nathan King.
Two overtime periods followed, with each team producing a handful of chances but no goal.
"I think both teams are probably believing they left some goals on the field tonight," Craig Widener said. "Both of us had some one-on-ones with keepers and both of us missed some goals that both teams would normally score."
That brought on the PK shootout, never a popular way among coaches to decide a game.
"Winning or losing on penalties, it's awful," Craig Widener said. "It's awful for the players, it's not fun for the coaches -- it's a rough way to end the game. I'm extremely happy that we came out on top, but it's also not indicative of the performance of either team. This was a game that's worthy of the state tournament. I'm extremely proud of my players. We've got to do a little better in some things, but all that said it's all about winning the game and moving on."
The Purples will next host Daviess County, which beat North Oldham 2-0 in a first-round game Monday, in the state quarterfinals. Date and time have not been announced yet.