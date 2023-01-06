The Bowling Green boys’ basketball team has been battle-tested all season, with 15 out of 16 games away from home.
Friday was a road test of another kind -- a battle against District 14 foe South Warren. While the Spartans took Bowling Green to the limit, the Purples found a way to survive late -- outlasting South Warren 55-50.
Bowling Green (13-3 overall, 2-0 District 14) scored eight out of the last 10 points to hold off the Spartans and remain unbeaten in district play.
“South Warren is a good basketball team,” BG coach DG Sherrill said. “We knew that going in. They play really hard. They shoot it well. We knew we had to be good defensively and I thought this was about as good of a defensive performance as we have had for four quarters.
“... Somebody is going to have to beat a really good South Warren team to get to Diddle Arena this year. We’ve got our work cut out for us, but I do think to come on the road (and win) we are obviously pleased.”
The Purples led most of the night, but the game was in doubt until the final seconds.
Bowling Green used an 8-0 run to build a 15-7 lead after the first quarter and pushed the lead to as much as 11 points in the second before South Warren (12-2, 0-1) used a late surge to trim the deficit to 29-24 at the half.
The Spartans got as close as 33-31 after a bucket from Brandon Rowe midway through the third before BG was able to get some distance again -- extending its advantage to 43-34 heading into the final quarter.
South Warren came roaring back again with eight straight to trim the deficit to one. Bowling Green got the lead back to four, but Andrew Goley had a putback and Drew Hudson followed with a 3 to give the Spartans a 48-47 advantage with 1:50 left.
BG answered on the next possession on the bucket by Gavin Lightning. South Warren missed a layup on the other to regain the lead and the Purples answered with a pair of MJ Wardlow free throws to push the margin to 51-48.
South Warren cut the lead to one after two Hudson free throws, but BG was able to close it out with four free throws in the final eight seconds.
“We had a great play at the rim with under a minute that could have changed the scope of things in the moment, but nevertheless I am proud of the guys. They battled,” South Warren coach Carlos Quarles said. “Our guys showed some perseverance and showed heart. That’s what we preach. We are going to respect everybody, but we are not going to back down from anybody. We knew the opponent we were facing was a great opponent, but we also feel like we are a good basketball team as well.”
Wardlow led the Purples with 14 points, while Drevin Bratton added 10 points.
“I think we all did good as a team,” Wardlow said. “We all played hard. We gave a good effort. Even if the offensive end isn’t going well, we know that if we just sit down on defense and lock in we can turn our defense into offense and be successful.”
Rowe had 14 to lead the Spartans, while Goley added 12 points.
“Hat's off to South Warren,” Sherrill said. “They are gonna be right there. I think we are going to be right there. I do think we have a very high ceiling and I think we have a lot of room to improve. I’m just happy with how we never quit tonight -- even when they kept running at us.”
BGHS 15 14 14 12 -- 55
SWHS 7 17 10 16 -- 50
BG -- MJ Wardlow 14, Bratton 10, Lightning 9, Bailey 7, Banks 7, Ritter 6, J Wardlow 2.
SW -- Rowe 14, Goley 12, Hudson 6, Linhardt 6, Parrish 6, Posey 3, Button 3.
Bowling Green 68, South Warren 34, girls
The Lady Purples used a balanced attack and a strong defensive effort to snap a four-game losing streak and remain perfect in district play.
“We know how important winning the district is,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “I told them earlier today that we don’t have those two extra games. It’s only six now so we have to make sure we win these, especially the ones on the road.
“I thought defensively we had some pockets of times we were really good.”
Bowling Green (9-5 overall, 2-0 District 14) led by three after one, but used a 14-0 run to make the score 26-9 midway through the second. South Warren (7-9, 0-1) closed to 10, but Ryleigh Campbell’s 3 at the horn gave the Lady Purples a 32-19 halftime lead.
The Spartans got as close as 10 in the second half before BG sealed it with a 15-2 run that made the score 49-26 early in the fourth. The Lady Purples outscored South Warren 36-15 in the second half.
Meadow Tisdale led Bowling Green with 18 points. Saniyah Shelton added 14 points and Campbell finished with 12 points.
BG held the Spartans to 30% shooting, forcing 25 turnovers.
“We’ve been working on defense in practice, just staying down and being disciplined,” Shelton said. “We are just trying to get in the flow of things. We are trying to get going offensively and defensively.”
Lydia Frank led South Warren with 15 points.
BGHS 12 20 15 21 -- 68
SWHS 9 10 7 8 -- 34
BG -- Tisdale 18, Shelton 14, Campbell 12, Franklin 8, T. Bailey 8, Smiley 5, Wardlow 2, Macy 1.
SW -- Frank 15, Munrath 7, Hudson 7, Overbay 3, Martin 2.