Charlie Reber paced Bowling Green to a fourth-place finish Wednesday in the OrthoCincy Invitational hosted by Highlands at AJ Jolly Golf Course in Alexandria.
Reber tied for 10th place with a 4-over par 74 to lead the Purples.
Carson Myers (76), Ben Davenport (77) and Reed Richey (81) also turned in scoring finishes for Bowling Green.
Saint Henry won the team championship with a combined 295.
Cooper's Rylan Wotherspoon was the individual medalist after shooting a 1-under 69.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.