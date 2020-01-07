The Bowling Green boys’ basketball team climbs to the top spot in the latest Bowling Green Daily News Area Top 10 poll.
Bowling Green has won seven straight since a loss to Greenwood on Dec. 17, including a win over the Gators 11 days later. Greenwood and Bowling Green will meet again on Friday.
The Purples edged Warren Central by one point in the poll. Bowling Green received six first-place votes. Warren Central, which drops to second, received five first-place votes.
Greenwood holds at third, with Logan County fourth and Glasgow fifth.
South Warren, Butler County, Clinton County, Barren County and Franklin-Simpson round out the boys’ poll.
In the girls’ poll, Bowling Green remains a unanimous No. 1, with Barren County holding the second spot. The two teams will meet for the second time this season on Tuesday.
Russell County is third, with South Warren fourth and Glasgow fifth.
Warren East holds at sixth, while Greenwood jumps to seventh. Logan County is eighth and Franklin-Simpson is ninth. Edmonson County and Russellville are tied for 10th.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Elliott Pratt; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Chad Young of WKCT 930 AM in Bowling Green; Brian Talley of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Mansfield of SouthernKyPreps.com; and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (6) 10-3 105 2
1. Warren Central (5) 8-4 104 1
3. Greenwood 8-6 80 3
4. Logan County 10-3 35 4
5. Glasgow 7-7 61 6
6. South Warren 9-5 44 5
7. Butler County 9-1 42 7
8. Clinton County 11-5 33 9
9. Barren County 7-5 32 8
10. Franklin-Simpson 6-6 13 -
Others receiving votes: Allen County-Scottsville 12.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (11) 10-5 110 1
2. Barren County 11-3 99 2
3. Russell County 11-3 88 4
4. South Warren 9-7 74 3
5. Glasgow 8-3 72 5
6. Warren East 7-3 58 6
7. Greenwood 7-5 35 10
8. Logan County 6-7 24 7
9. Franklin-Simpson 6-7 21 -
T10. Edmonson County 6-7 16 9
T10. Russellville 8-3 16 8
Others receiving votes: none.
