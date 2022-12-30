Bowling Green's boys' basketball team rallied from a seven-point deficit to begin the fourth quarter to claim a 58-55 win over Madison Central in the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic on Thursday in Lexington.
MJ Wardlow hit a 3-pointer late to give the Purples the lead and then sank a pair of free throws to close out the victory.
Bowling Green (11-2), ranked No. 6 in the latest Associated Press state poll, was set to close out the tournament with a game against Ballard on Friday at Lexington Catholic.
Warren Central 81, West Jessamine 60
Kade Unseld scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Warren Central to an 81-60 win over West Jessamine in the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic on Thursday at Lexington Catholic.
Omari Glover added 17 points, Chappelle Whitney had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Izayiah Villafuerte finished with 10 points for the No. 1-ranked Dragons.
Warren Central (11-1) was slated to close out play in the tournament Friday against Christian Academy of Louisville.
South Warren 65, Green County 56
Drew Hudson scored 18 points to rally South Warren from a double-digit deficit for a 65-56 win over Green County on Thursday in the Owensboro Health Holiday Classic at Grayson County.
The win was the ninth straight for the Spartans.
South Warren (10-1) was scheduled to close out tournament play against host Grayson County on Friday.
Butler County 61, Hart County 46
Ty Price scored 28 points to pace Butler County to a 61-46 victory over Hart County in the Independence Bank Classic on Thursday at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Lawson Rice added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Justin Castlen had eight points fo the Bears.
Butler County (8-5) is back in action Tuesday at home against Apollo.
Girls
Greenwood 69, Daviess County 62
Greenwood junior guard Leia Trinh became the school's all-time scoring leader following a 25-point outing in the Lady Gators' 69-62 win over Daviess County on Thursday in the Lady Invitational of the South hosted by Allen County-Scottsville.
Kayla Grant tallied 16 points and nine rebounds, and Jojo McCorkle finished with 15 points in the win.
Greenwood (7-6) was set to close out tournament play Friday against Owensboro.
Franklin County 66, ACS 40
Franklin County topped tournament host Allen County-Scottsville 66-40 in the Lady Invitational of the South on Thursday.
Jaylee Covington led the Lady Patriots with 15 points and six rebounds in the loss. Avery Morris added nine points.
ACS (3-7) was slated to close out tournament play Friday.
South Warren 75, Fairdale 16
Tournament host South Warren went 1-1 on Thursday in the FirstBank Holiday Bash, beating Fairdale 75-16 and and dropping a 61-55 decision to Bardstown.
Against Fairdale, Gracie Hodges led the Spartans with 13 points. TyKeidra Garrett added 10 points and eight rebounds, and Alexis Martin and Hannah Bolin chipped in with eight points each.
Hodges had 21 points and seven rebounds in the loss to Bardstown. McLaine Hudson added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Lydia Frank tallied 12 points.
South Warren (5-8) was set to close out tournament play against Apollo on Friday.
Logan County 44, Edmonson County 41
Logan County outlasted Edmonson County for a 44-38 overtime win in the Banker's Hardwood Classic on Thursday at Russell County.
Cariann Williams had 10 points and nine rebounds to lead the Lady Cats in the loss. Annie Kiper chipped in with nine points for Edmonson County (7-4), which was set to wrap up tournament play Friday against Green County.
Logan County (7-6) was scheduled to close out tournament play Friday against Wayne County.
Danville 67, Russellville 38
Danville claimed the championship in the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Classic with a 67-38 win over Russellville at Warren Central on Thursday.
Lareesha Cawthorn posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Panthers in the loss. A'miyah Collier added 13 points and Brinley Mason had nine points.
Russellville (4-6) is back in action Jan. 6 at home against District 13 rival Logan County.
Christian County 61, Warren Central 49
Christian County topped tournament host Warren Central 61-49 in the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Classic on Thursday.
Aida Akhmedova finished with 24 points to lead the Lady Dragons in the loss. Jaliyah Bailey added 10 points and Kennedee Robinson finished with nine points.
Warren Central (3-13) returns to action Tuesday at home against Butler County.