The Bowling Green football team picked up a hard-fought win, running past Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park 41-14 on Friday at Bowling Green High School.
It was a complete effort for Bowling Green (3-0), which racked up more than 400 yards of offense while holding PRP’s high-powered offense to 141 yards.
“They’ve got a heck’uva squad,” Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said. “It was a focused week of practice. To watch their film was scary. I was just so proud with how the kids replaced our game plan and for the most part executed.
“They are scary as heck and I am so glad we came out on this end of it.”
Both teams came in undefeated and PRP was able to keep within striking distance for most of the first half before Bowling Green’s offense wore them down, allowing the Purples to eclipse the 40-point mark in back-to-back games.
Bowling Green got on the board on its first possession with LaDanian Woods capping a seven-play, 46-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run -- the start of a big night for the junior running back.
Both teams had touchdowns called back on penalties, but Bowling Green still managed to get points on the board with the first of two Colin Fratus field goals making the score 10-0 early in the second period.
Santana Crayton’s 62-yard punt return gave PRP (2-1) some life, setting the Panthers up for a Malakii Blackburn touchdown run that trimmed the deficit to 10-7 with 4:59 left in the first half.
The Purples answered with an eight-play, 80-yard drive capped by Jayden Axson’s 1-yard touchdown run that made the score 17-7 right before halftime.
Woods got the offense going on the first play from scrimmage in the second half -- a 50-yard run that set BG up at the PRP 5. Three plays later, Axson scored his second rushing touchdown of the night to make the score 24-7.
“That really got us going,” Woods said. “It got us ready to score again. We came out really prepared.”
Bowling Green’s offense continued to roll. Purples quarterback Deuce Bailey connected with Trevy Barber for an 11-yard touchdown on the next drive and Fratus added a 40-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to make the score 34-7.
PRP got a touchdown pass with 8:18 left, but Woods capped the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run in the final minute.
Woods racked up nearly 100 yards rushing in the second half -- finishing the night with 149 yards on 18 carries.
Bailey finished 18-for-23 passing for 202 yards, while Easton Barlow had four catches for 86 yards. The Purples had seven players with at least one reception.
“On the film we watched they hadn’t had much adversity, so I told our guys, ‘They may make plays, but let’s create some adversity for them,’ ” Spader said. “I’m so proud of our offense. We were able to throw it. We were able to run it -- things we weren’t able to do last year.
“You had LaDanian Woods over here that hit the clock tonight. It’s been a while since we beat the drum and run the ball. It was really good to see tonight.”
PRP quarterback Kayden Anderson finished 13-for-25 passing for 137 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Purples held PRP to four yards rushing.
“We knew we were going to have to score points,” PRP coach Tommy Williams said. “That’s a really good football team -- the best that we have seen so far. That’s why we play these games because we know what district time looks like.”
Bowling Green will play at Hopkinsville at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9.
PRP 0 7 0 7 -- 14
BGHS 7 10 14 10 -- 41
First quarter
BG -- LaDanian Woods 2 run (Colin Fratus kick), 5:49
Second quarter
BG -- Fratus 28 field goal, 10:26
PRP -- Malakii Blackburn 4 run (Victor Mejias Sanchez kick), 4:59
BG -- Jayden Axson 1 run (Fratus kick), 0:45
Third quarter
BG -- Axson 1 run (Fratus kick), 10:20
BG -- Trevy Barber 11 pass from Deuce Bailey (Fratus kick), 6:09
Fourth quarter
BG -- Fratus 40 kick, 11:44
PRP -- Anthony Woods 6 pass from Kayden Anderson (Sanchez kick), 8:13
BG -- Woods 1 run (Fratus kick), 1:13