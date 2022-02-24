The Bowling Green boys’ basketball team used a fast start to punch its ticket to the Region 4 Tournament with an 81-68 victory over Greenwood in the District 14 Tournament semifinals on Wednesday at Warren Central High School.
In a battle of two top-10 teams according to the latest Associated Press statewide poll, Bowling Green (24-5) seized the momentum early and kept the Gators at bay -- advancing to Friday’s District 14 championship against Warren Central.
The Purples will also get a chance to defend the Region 4 title after clinching a ninth straight trip to the tournament.
“Who would have predicted that?” BG coach D.G. Sherrill said. “At the beginning of the year would you have put us in the region tournament? I don’t think you had us there or anyone else had us there. You know who had us there? Those young guys in the locker room had us there. They thought all year long they could do this. They played with a lot of confidence. This couldn’t have happened to a better group of young men.”
The two teams split the regular-season meetings, with the home team winning both games. Bowling Green went wire-to-wire in the rubber match -- aided by an electric start.
BG opened with 13 straight points -- including three 3-pointers -- before Greenwood (24-5) finally got on the board with a bucket by Aaron Brown.
“The one thing I was really worried about was our young guys at the start,” BG senior Turner Buttry, the lone returning starter from last year’s region championship team, said. “When we played Warren Central over here -- the first big game that they were really in -- they smacked us in the mouth and we never recovered. I was really proud of how we came out.”
Greenwood clawed back into the game, getting within 18-13 before the Purples used an 11-0 run to extend the margin to 16 points early in the second quarter.
Greenwood chipped away again, getting within four before a Buttry 3 made the score 38-31 at halftime. Greenwood got as close as five in the opening minutes of the third quarter, but Bowling Green was able to get the lead back to 12 by the end of the period.
The Purples led by as much as 19 in the fourth quarter, with the lead never dipping below 10 points.
“We beat a really good Greenwood basketball team,” Sherrill said. “They came in as the overwhelming favorites in the region at the beginning of the year and they did what they had to do all year long. We knew how tough it would be for us.
“... We are just a bunch of young guys who play hard and try to do things the right way. They showed up tonight and by golly they played. I couldn’t be prouder of my team.”
Buttry finished with a game-high 30 points. MJ Wardlow added 14 points, while Mason Ritter finished with 13 points and Curtis Lin finished with 10 points.
Cade Stinnett led the Gators with 25 points. Brown added 12 and Brakton Stinnett finished with 10 for Greenwood.
“I’m proud of my kids for always representing the program with class,” Greenwood coach Will McCoy said.
Bowling Green will face Warren Central in the district championship at 6 p.m. on Friday.
“That is a top-5 team in the state,” Buttry said. “They are really good. We enjoy this tonight and then tomorrow we start preparing for Warren Central.”
GHS 13 18 12 25 -- 68
BGHS 25 13 17 26 -- 81
GHS -- C. Stinnett 25, Brown 12, B. Stinnett 10, Stansbury 7, Thornhill 6, Raymer 6, Matheos 1, Howard 1.
BG -- Buttry 30, Wardlow 14, Ritter 13, Lin 10, Bailey 5, Barber 5, E. Starks 2, Gurley 2.
Girls
South Warren 41, Greenwood 39
Carrie Enlow’s free throws with 0.4 seconds left allowed the Spartans to earn the win and clinch a spot in the Region 4 Tournament for the first time since 2019.
“I’m proud of them,” South Warren coach Lane Embry said. “They believed in it all the way. They believed in each other. They sat down on defense. They followed the game plan we talked about and they just believed we were going to win tonight. That’s the biggest thing about it.”
South Warren (11-18) built a 21-16 halftime lead and stretched the lead to seven points after two free throws by McLaine Hudson to open the third quarter.
Greenwood (17-13) rallied to tie the game 28-all on a 3 from Olivia Lovell to open the fourth. After South Warren got a bucket from Gracie Hodges, the Lady Gators scored the next five points to move in front 33-31 with 2:54 left.
The lead changed hands three times on 3s, the last a bank shot from the corner by Hudson that gave South Warren a 37-36 advantage with 52 seconds left.
Hodges hit two free throws to extend the lead, but Leia Trinh tied it on a 3 with 15 seconds left.
That set the stage for Enlow, who was fouled on a putback and then proceeded to hit both free throws to seal the win.
“(I) was a little nervous, but I knew if I stayed calm that I was going to be able to pull through for them,” Enlow said. “That’s what I did.”
Hodges and Lydia Frank had nine points each to lead the way for the Spartans.
“I’m super proud of them for coming through when it mattered,” Embry said. “I’m super proud of Carrie, a senior stepping up and hitting those free throws. I knew she was going to. I’m just excited for these kids. They deserve it.”
Trinh led Greenwood with 18 points. Kayla Grant added 11 points and Lovell finished with 10 points.
“We never quit -- not just tonight, but all year,” Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. “Any time we’re down five or more, I know we are going to come back and make it a game. That is a credit to our kids. I thought we made shots when we needed to make shots. We just didn’t make any shots in the first half.
“Credit to South Warren, they did what it took to win.”
SWHS 10 11 7 13 -- 41
GHS 11 5 9 14 -- 39
SW -- Hodges 9, Frank 9, Munrath 7, Enlow 6, Hudson 5, Mitchell 5.
GHS -- Trinh 18, Grant 11, Lovell 10.