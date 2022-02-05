The Bowling Green boys’ basketball team needed a strong closing statement in its final regular season District 14 game, holding off host South Warren for a 64-49 win on Friday.
Bowling Green (19-4 overall, 6-2 District 14) used a 14-3 run over the 4½ minutes to avoid the upset bid and keep alive its slim hopes for the top seed in the District 14 Tournament later this month at Warren Central.
“I thought we showed some immaturity a little bit, but I thought we overcame that,” BG coach D.G. Sherrill said. “I’m proud of how we finished the game. I thought we grew up some. This is a tough place to play. Every gym in the 14th District is not any fun. Hat's off to South, they had a great game plan. They controlled the tempo of the game and gave themselves a chance to win the game. We were just able to make a few more plays down the stretch.”
Bowling Green entered Friday’s game 28-0 all-time against South Warren, including a 74-44 win at Bowling Green on Jan. 14, but the Purples had to dig deep late to remain unbeaten all-time in the series.
Bowling Green trailed 2-0 for 20 seconds before a 3-pointer from Turner Buttry put the Purples in the lead for the remainder of the first half. Bowling Green led by as much as 13 points before South Warren (10-12, 1-6) scored the final five points to trim the deficit to 35-27 at the half.
The Spartans kept chipping away, scoring the final five points of the third quarter to cut the margin to 42-41.
South Warren pulled even when Andrew Goley split a pair of free throws after an intentional foul to open the fourth quarter. The Spartans had a shot in the air that would have given them the lead, but the shot rimmed off and BG’s Curtis Lin hit a 3 on the other end to start a 6-0 spurt for the Purples.
South Warren got as close as four twice, the final time at 50-46, but Buttry hit a 3 to start a 10-0 run that stretched the advantage to 60-46 and the Purples cruised from there.
“Everybody is going to give us their best shot, especially at their home place,” Buttry said. “They are well-coached. I knew that coming in here tonight it wouldn’t be easy, but I think the first few minutes we kind of relaxed. That’s something we learn from and be better from.”
Mason Ritter led Bowling Green with 19 points, while Buttry added 18 points.
Ty Price led South Warren with 18 points, while Brandon Rowe finished with 10 points.
“I just think when it got late, we hadn’t been there before,” South Warren coach Jason Holland said. “Turner has and (Curtis) Lin has. Two of their seniors stepped up and made some big shots. We got shots that we’ve been making. We just missed. Luke (Burton) is shooting 54 percent. He gets some open 3s. Tonight they just didn’t go. I don’t think Linkin (Lockhart) made a 3 tonight. We missed some things that we have been making.
“Give them credit, but here in the last two weeks we have really turned the corner. Our kids are doing some things that we expected all offseason. We are proud of them.”
Bowling Green is finished with district play in the regular season and now has to wait to see where it will be seeded in the district tournament. If Greenwood wins out, the Gators would be the top seed with Bowling Green meeting Warren Central in the 2-3 game.
If Warren Central wins out and Greenwood beats Warren East next week, the three teams would finish tied and a draw would determine where the three teams are seeded.
“Even if we were to shake it out and somehow end up with the one seed, you still play this team or East again,” Sherrill said. “There is no easy game. There’s no walk in the park. Every game is going to be hard. You got three teams ranked in the top 10 or 15 in the state and then you have South Warren. If you put them in any other district in the region -- or us or East -- we win our district probably.
“We did what we were supposed to do tonight. Now we wait and see how everything else flushes out and we go from there.”
BGHS 17 18 7 22 -- 64
SWHS 11 16 14 8 -- 49
BG -- Ritter 19, Buttry 18, Wardlow 9, Lin 7, Bailey 5, E. Starks 4, Gurley 2.
SW -- Price 18, Rowe 10, Davis 8, Faulkner 7, Goley 4, Lockhart 2.
Bowling Green 58, South Warren 30, girls
The Lady Purples forced 20 turnovers in the first half to take a commanding lead, wrapping up a perfect record in the regular season against District 14 opponents.
“We talked about trying to be the best version of ourselves going down the stretch and that is what we are trying to do,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “Defense has been a huge emphasis of ours these last couple of weeks. We had a really good practice Wednesday, all defensive oriented. I’m glad they applied that to tonight.”
Meadow Tisdale led Bowling Green (19-5 overall, 8-0 District 14) with 19 points and six rebounds.
“It’s almost postseason so I know I have to come out with the mentality to dominate every game,” Tisdale said.
Tanaya Bailey added 14 points for the Lady Purples.
Gracie Hodges led South Warren (8-14, 3-4) with nine points.
BGHS 17 16 20 5 -- 58
SWHS 5 8 6 11 -- 30
BG -- Tisdale 19, Bailey 14, Shelton 6, Bennett 6, James 4, Huskey 3, Campbell 3, Lightning 2, Fugate 1.
SW -- Hodges 9, Mitchell 6, Hudson 3, Garrett 3, Enlow 3, Lindsey 2, Munrath 2, Hoy 2.