The cardiac Purples were at it again in Friday’s game against district rival South Warren at Bowling Green High School.
One week after beating Father Ryan (Tenn.) in the final minute, Bowling Green repeated the feat with a 28-24 victory over the Spartans. Javen Huddleston scored from 1-yard out with 34.5 seconds left, capping a back-and-forth second half that saw five lead changes between the two rivals.
Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said it was another resilient performance from his team.
“Once again I didn’t feel any negativity on the sideline,” Spader said. “Everybody is pulling for each other. Thank goodness our offense can move and score points this year because they really bailed us out.”
Bowling Green (6-1 overall, 1-0 Class 5A, District 2) started fast with Huddleston racing 77 yards to the 1-yard line on the opening play from scrimmage. One play later, Huddleston finished it off with a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Purples a 7-0 lead.
The Bowling Green offense struggled the remainder of the first half. Quarterback Deuce Bailey started 0-for-9 passing and the offense totaled 53 yards on four drives after going 78 yards on the opening possession.
“Our kids got some signals crossed in there,” Spader said. “Our offensive staff did a great job of getting them adjusted at the half, getting everybody on the same page again and calming them down. Our offense was really good in the second half.”
South Warren (3-3, 1-1) got on the board with an Eli McIntosh 30-yard field goal on the opening drive. The Spartans took the lead late in the first half when Bryce Button scored on a 4-yard keeper to give South Warren a 10-7 advantage.
Bowling Green missed a game-tying field goal on its first drive of the second half, but was able to gain the lead on its next possession - a three-play, 62-yard drive capped by Bailey’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Trevy Barber.
The lead volleyed back and forth from there.
South Warren used a 15-play, 80-yard drive -- scoring on a keeper from Button -- to surge back in front 17-14 early in the fourth quarter.
Bowling Green answered with another big play -- Bailey finding Huddleston for a short pass, with Huddleston tip-toeing on the sideline before breaking away for a 71-yard touchdown.
Huddleston credited a teammate for helping him break free for the touchdown.
“Trevy Barber, our receiver, had a good block for me to score,” Huddleston said. “Without that (it’s not a) touchdown.”
The Spartans responded with a nine-play, 81-yard drive that ended with Button connecting with Cristian Conyer for a 23-yard touchdown pass to make the score 24-21 with 4:53 left.
That set the stage for Bowling Green’s game-winning drive. The Purples marched 80 yards on 11 plays, with Huddleston’s third touchdown of the night putting BG ahead for good.
South Warren had one final chance, but Jake Napier intercepted Button to preserve the win for the Purples.
“The second half was like what this game has been a couple of times -- it turned into an old-fashioned slugfest,” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. “It’s disappointing defensively that we couldn’t step them there at the end or even give our offense another chance.”
Bowling Green outgained South Warren 391-341.
Bailey finished 11-for-23 for 219 yards passing. Huddleston had 142 yards rushing and 119 yards receiving.
“Isn’t that something,” Spader said. “He was a second string outside linebacker last year. Now he is our bell cow -- running the ball, catching the ball -- and he’s a great kid to boot.”
Button threw for 115 yards and rushed for 83 yards. Jimmy Sales had 98 yards rushing for the Spartans.
South Warren will play at McCracken County at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7. Bowling Green hosts Greenwood at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.
SWHS 3 7 0 14 -- 24
BGHS 7 0 7 14 -- 28
First quarter
BG -- Javen Huddleston 1 run (Colin Fratus kick), 11:13
SW -- Eli McIntosh 30 field goal, 6:52
Second quarter
SW -- Bryce Button 4 run (McIntosh kick), 3:47
Third quarter
BG -- Trevy Barber 14 pass from Deuce Bailey (Fratus kick), 5:17
Fourth quarter
SW -- Button 1 run (McIntosh kick), 10:29
BG -- Huddleston 71 pass from Bailey (Fratus kick), 9:25
SW -- Cristian Conyer 23 pass from Button (McIntosh kick), 4:53
BG -- Huddleston 1 run (Fratus kick), 0:34.5