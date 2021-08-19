It’s a new era for Bowling Green football.
After winning the Class 5A state title with a senior-heavy roster last season, the Purples are back for more – with plenty of new faces and a new stadium that will open Sept. 10 against Hopkinsville.
While the turnover is a lot to deal with, BG coach Mark Spader said he thinks his team is capable of a smooth transition.
“I do think we are that kind of program,” Spader said. “For the most part you have to wait your turn and then you depend on the fact that those kids have watched the ones before them and have gotten a little bit of a taste of being on the field.”
Offensively is where the Purples will have the most questions entering the season.
Senior Spencer Newman will take the reins at quarterback after seeing brief action the last two seasons.
“It’s going to be tough to get him off the field,” Spader said. “He is going to be highly competitive and I think he will be a really good leader for our team.”
Beyond Newman, Bowling Green’s offense is in flux.
Junior Austin Anderson has changed his body this offseason and is in line for a big year, according to Spader. He will be a part of an offensive line with a number of players vying for four open spots.
There are a few players who are looking to see time at running back, while the receiving corps will include senior Will Vale and several new faces.
“It’s going to be one of those years where it is kind of like where we were last year defensively,” Spader said. “What you see on the field in the early season will continue to change and move. We are going to find the right pieces.
“It’s pretty neat. It’s the epitome of high school football.”
Defensively, there are more returning pieces.
The entire defensive line is back – including seniors Jeremiah Lightfoot, Bradley Gurley and Amario Wilson.
Senior Davis Moran moves to linebacker, with senior linebacker Tyler Moore looking to build off his performance at the 5A title game when he was the defensive MVP.
The secondary includes juniors Bert Kibawa and Augustin Nyembo.
“The strength of our team last year was our D-line,” Spader said. “It will be this year and if we are stout on defense, that will give our offense a chance to grow up some and get some experience.”
Bowling Green’s non-district slate begins with Highlands in the Rafferty’s Bowl and includes McCracken County, Boyle County, Pleasure Ridge Park and St. Xavier.
“I just think it adds so much excitement to your building,” Spader said. “As a coach there is always the thought that this type of gauntlet is going to beat you up too much physically, but we’ve done it now for quite a few years. I think the payoff is worth more than the risk.
“I think that is so helpful for our kids when you get to that part of the year when it is win or go home.”
Spader said that should prepare his team for what lies ahead in a district that will once again be very competitive.
“It all starts with our district,” Spader said. “I think South Warren is one of the favorites in our class. Greenwood returns a huge hunk of their team and are well-coached. Christian County is under new leadership, but we know what kind of kids they have. We are in a district that is a bear in itself. That only makes us better.”
BOWLING GREEN 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 21 – vs. Highlands
Aug. 27 – at McCracken County
Sept. 3 – at Pleasure Ridge Park
Sept. 10 – Hopkinsville
Sept. 17 – at Boyle County
Sept. 24 – Father Ryan (Tenn.)
Oct. 1 – at South Warren
Oct. 15 – at Greenwood
Oct. 22 – Christian County
Oct. 29 – St. Xavier