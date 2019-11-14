The Bowling Green and Franklin-Simpson football teams swept the Kentucky Football Coaches Association awards in their respective districts.
Mark Spader was named Class 5A, District 2 Coach of the Year and Evan Spader was named Player of the Year, while Doug Preston was named Class 4A, District 2 Coach of the Year and Leandre Stutzman was named Player of the Year.
Glasgow's Tanner Abernathy was named the Class 3A, District 2 Player of the Year.
The Mark Spader-led Purples take a 7-3 record into a second-round playoff game with South Warren on Friday. Bowling Green, the top seed in the district, lost to Father Ryan (Tenn.) at the Rafferty's Bowl in the season opener, and its only other losses are to Class 6A powers St. Xavier and Trinity.
Evan Spader is the second-leading rusher for Bowling Green, picking up 270 yards and three touchdowns on 40 attempts. He also has three receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown. Spader is fourth on the team with 47 tackles, has one fumble recovery and three interceptions, including two in a 14-3 win at South Warren.
Preston's Franklin-Simpson team, coming off its third straight state championship game appearance and second-straight title, got off to an 0-4 start, but won its next five games and claimed the top seed in Class 4A, District 2. The Wildcats are 6-5 heading into a second-round playoff matchup with Allen County-Scottsville on Friday.
Stutzman has been a leader on both sides of the ball for Franklin-Simpson. He has 873 yards and six touchdowns on 84 carries and 351 yards and six touchdowns on 12 receptions. Stutzman has also returned two kickoffs for a touchdown. Defensively, he has 60 tackles, two forced fumbles with one recovery and six interceptions.
Abernathy has quarterbacked Glasgow to a 10-1 record and a No. 2 ranking in the Class 3A AP poll. He's thrown for 2,180 yards and 25 touchdowns on 131-of-195 passing and is second on the team in rushing with 266 yards and three scores on 66 attempts. He's also made 15 tackles and has an interception on the season.
Recipients will be recognized during the KHSAA state championship games at Kroger Field on Dec. 6-8.
Full list of award winners:
Class 6A
District 1 – Matt Brannon (Daviess County), Franklin Hayes (McCracken County)
District 2 – Brent Thompson (North Hardin), Octavious Oxendine (North Hardin)
District 3 – Scott Carmony (Manual), Ja’Waun Northington (Manual)
District 4 – Chris Wolfe (Male), Izayah Cummings (Male)
District 5 – Bob Beatty (Trinity), Nathan McElroy (Trinity)
District 6 – Jeff Marksberry (Simon Kenton), Chase Crone (Simon Kenton)
District 7 – Jon Smith (Tates Creek), Luke Doby (Tates Creek)
District 8 – Oliver Lucas (George Rogers Clark), Azariah Israel (George Rogers Clark)
Class 5A
District 1 – Ed Smart (Grayson County), Treyvon Tinsley (Owensboro)
District 2 – Mark Spader (Bowling Green), Evan Spader (Bowling Green)
District 3 – Louis Dover (Fairdale), Trey McCoy (Fairdale)
District 4 – Jamie Reed (South Oldham), Luke Clark (South Oldham)
District 5 – Dave Trosper (Cooper), Michael Mayer (Covington Catholic)
District 6 – Jamie Egli (Montgomery County), Walker Parks (Frederick Douglass)
District 7 – Jonathan Clark (Madison Southern), Jacoby Evans (Collins)
District 8 – Jep Irwin (Whitley County), Jake Sloan (Pulaski County)
Class 4A
District 1 – Craig Clayton (Hopkinsville), Jeriah Hightower (Madisonville-North Hopkins)
District 2 – Doug Preston (Franklin-Simpson), Leandre Stutzman (Franklin-Simpson)
District 3 – Tombe Thomas (Moore), Rae’Von Vaden (Moore)
District 4 – Eddie James (Franklin County), Brady Holleran (Franklin County)
District 5 – Chuck Smith (Boyle County), Reese Smith (Boyle County)
District 6 – Ben Nevels (Holmes), Quincy Perrin (Scott)
District 7 – Shawn Thompson (Wayne County), Braedon Sloan (Wayne County)
District 8 – Mike Sizemore (Clay County), Riley Preece (Johnson Central)
Class 3A
District 1 – Jonathan Smith (Paducah Tilghman), Cam Jordan (Trigg County)
District 2 – Sam Marple (Taylor County), Tanner Abernathy (Glasgow)
District 3 – Mark Brown (Elizabethtown), Tereylin Calbert (Bardstown)
District 4 – David Buchanan (Mercer County), James Johnson (DeSales)
District 5 – Scott Parkey (Rockcastle County), London Stephney (Bell County)
District 6 – Brian Burgemeir (Pendleton County), Jonathan Maher (Fleming County)
District 7 – Tim Champlin (East Carter), Blake Hester (Ashland Blazer)
District 8 – Eric Ratcliff (Pike County Central), Tyler Hunt (Pike County Central)
Class 2A
District 1 – Joe Morris (Mayfield), Jayden Stinson (Mayfield)
District 2 – Darell Keith (Todd County Central), Drew Hartz (Owensboro Catholic)
District 3 – Rocky Tallent (Clinton County), Chase Stines (Clinton County)
District 4 – Doug Charles (Lexington Christian), Kaiya Sheron (Somerset)
District 5 – Jeff Barth (Walton-Verona), Travis Brauer (Walton-Verona)
District 6 – Noel Rash (Beechwood), Cameron Hergott (Beechwood)
District 7 – Kyle Moore (Breathitt County), Charles Collins (Breathitt County)
District 8 – Anthony Hampton (Shelby Valley), Dalton Meade (Shelby Valley)
Class A
District 1 – Sean Thompson (Crittenden County), Caleb Kimble (Fulton County)
District 2 – Bob Bronger (Holy Cross), Malachi Corley (Campbellsville)
District 3 – Matthew Jones (Kentucky Country Day), Dakadrian Saunders (Eminence)
District 4 – Steve Lickert (Newport Central Catholic), Paul Kremer (Newport Central Catholic)
District 5 – Paul Wiggins (Bishop Brossart), Cain Saucedo (Nicholas County)
District 6 – Michael Salmons (Raceland), Gunner Lewis (Raceland)
District 7 – Chris McNamee (Pikeville), Jackson Hensley (Pikeville)
District 8 – Jerry Herron (Williamsburg), Dalton Ponder (Williamsburg)
