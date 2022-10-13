Bowling Green (17-2) got a hat trick from Yaredi Yaredi to hold off Greenwood and earn the program’s first boys' soccer region title since 2015.
Craig Widener was still in his first stint as head coach the last time BG won. Now in the second year of his second stint, Widener has the Purples back in the state tournament.
“It kind of felt like we lost our identity a bit and I don’t know why that occurred,” Widener said. “The mentality of what we expected to do and how we were supposed to play wasn’t there when we first got going. These kids are resilient. They’ve worked their tails off all year long. I really can’t think of a more deserving region champion than this group of kids.”
Yaredi got Bowling Green going with a pair of goals in a three-minute span midway through the first half to make the score 2-0.
Greenwood (11-11-2) got on the board in the 22nd minute when a hand ball in the box led to a successful penalty kick by Carlos Hercules.
The lead was still 2-1 at the half, but the Purples got some breathing distance four minutes into the second half with a goal by Shukurani Makiwa. Yaredi capped the scoring in the 71st minute with his third goal to complete the hat trick.
“It’s really amazing,” Yaredi said. “We were not expected (to be here), but we really had to believe and work hard.”
It was the 12th win in a row for Bowling Green.
“We tend to give up some dumb goals, but I am proud of the boys,” Widener said. “It was resiliency. These kids just wanted to go out and keep playing. We were fortunate enough to finish. We will take a good 4-1 win anytime -- especially in a region final.
“... I’ve got 16 seniors and the game gets really easy when they want to show up and play. I’d like to take some credit for it, but I can’t. They do this. They work so hard away from me. They play club. They come to me already good. My job is to just put them in the right spots.”
The loss ended a magical run for the Gators, who were looking for the program’s first region title since 2013. Greenwood was winless in district play in the regular season, but earned a spot in the region tournament with a 1-0 upset over Warren Central in the District 14 tournament.
Greenwood then beat Warren East and Todd County Central in the region tournament to advance to Thursday’s title game.
“It’s one of those things where one little loose ball and a goal can happen just like that in this district,” Greenwood coach Luis Llontop said. “This is one of the toughest districts in the whole state. Whoever wins this district is ready for state. Hat's off to Bowling Green. They played fantastic tonight. We tried everything.”
Llontop missed part of the postseason to attend to a family member. He credited his assistants Eric Bowers, Alejandro Jaime and Franklin Serrano with bringing the team together during this postseason run.
“I was in Peru, but they did great,” Llontop said. “They kept calling me and telling me what was going on. We got this far because of these guys. They deserve all the credit. I was just along for the ride.”
Jaime said the team should be proud of what they were able to accomplish.
“At this moment nobody expected us to be here,” Jaime said. “Nobody expected us to beat the No. 1 seed Warren Central. We did it. We’re here. We told them to keep their heads up. It’s been nine years since we’ve been in the spotlight like this.”
Bowling Green advances to face Region 1 champion McCracken County on Tuesday. The Purples will host, with the game time to be announced.
“All I am worried about now is practice on Saturday,” Widener said. “We are really fortunate to be able to play that game at home and welcome teams to the Pit. I don’t think there is any better venue in the state.”