Bowling Green’s boys’ golf team fired a combined 10-over par 298 to win the prestigious Kentucky Invitational Tournament by four strokes on Saturday at Wildwood Country Club in Louisville.
Reed Richey led the Purples with a 70, good for a third-place tie in the individual standings.
Ty Wilson shot a 74 to finish tied for 10th. Ben Davenport (78) and Graham Hightower (81) added scoring finishes for Bowling Green.
Louisville Christian Academy carded a combined 302 to finish second in the 18-team tournament.
Raider Invitational
Barren County’s Jameson Corbin claimed medalist honors and Greenwood’s boys took the team title in Saturday’s Warren East-hosted Raider Invitational at Shady Hollow Golf Course in Cub Run.
Corbin carded a 6-under par 65 to win the individual title and help the Trojans to a third-place finish in the 19-team field.
Greenwood’s Jacob Lang took runner-up honors with a 4-under 67. The Gators combined for a 295 to claim a seven-stroke victory over runner-up Glasgow. Layton Richey (71), Jake Russell (77) and Ryan Loiars added scoring finishes for Greenwood.
Bo Shelton (fourth, 70) and Jase Cook (fifth, 70) led the Scotties to a combined 302. Griffin Jackson (76) and Harrison Belcher (86) added scoring finishes for Glasgow.
Eli Hodge (79), Kieler Keeney (80) and Hayes Atkinson joined Corbin to add scoring finishes for Barren County, which combined for a 306.
Barton Rutledge shot a 72 to lead Allen County-Scottsville (324 to a fifth-place finish. Eli Stamper (80), Blayne Moore (85) and Peyton West (87) added scoring finishes for the Patriots.
South Warren’s ‘B’ team fired a 375 to place 14th, getting scoring from Brady Hester (88), Logan Davis (90), Luke McClanahan (98) and Carson Smith (99).
Host Warren East was 15th with a 383. A’sean Rigsby (90), Matthew Escalera (93), Hayden Howard (98) and Brenden Bratcher (102) provided the scoring for the Raiders, which also had individuals Braden Carter (92), Holden Walden (101) and Ayden Barrick (102) on the course Saturday.
Greenwood’s ‘B’ team was 17th with a 406, with scoring from Keegan Dinning (91), Luke Usinger (93), Keegan Unick (108) and Ryan Troutman (114).
Edmonson County finished 19th with a 467. Scoring for the Wildcats were Levi Meredith (101), Ian Madison (102), Colton Webb (128) and Eli Prunty (136).
Logan County’s Braden Engler fired an 86 playing as an individual.
Montgomery County Invitational
South Warren’s girls’ golf team claimed the championship in Saturday’s Montgomery County Invitational at Irish Hills Golf Course in Mt. Sterling.
Sydney McClanahan led the Spartans with a top-five finish, while teammates Stella Forney (personal best-KHSAA score 74) and Elsie Espinola added top-10 finishes.
Hawks Classic
South Warren’s boys’ combined for a 326 in the Hawks Classic at My Old Kentucky Home Golf Course on Saturday in Bardstown.
Miles Deaton (78), Connor Baer (82), Brady Patterson (83) and Brady Hightower (83) tallied scoring finishes for the Spartans.{&end}