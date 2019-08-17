Bowling Green shot 301 as a team to win the Raider Invitational on Saturday at Shady Hollow Golf Course. The Purples placed two golfers in the top five with Collier Curd shooting a 1-under 71 to finish second and Clark McDougal firing a 73 to finish fourth.
Wayne County finished second in the team standings with a 302 and Shelby County placed third with a 321 in the field of 17 teams.
Ohio County's Trey Lewis edged Curd by one stroke to win the invitational with a 70. Hayden Warren of Veritas Press Academy placed third with a 72. Wayne County's Reese Sexton tied McDougal with a 73, but took fourth place on a scorecard playoff.
