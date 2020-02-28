Bowling Green's District 14 Tournament reign continued with a 57-51 win over Warren Central in Friday's championship game.
Bowling Green (24-7) used a third-quarter run to finally get some separation and held off a late charge from the Dragons to make it seven straight district tournament titles.
"It's a tough district, so we are proud of that," BG coach Derrick Clubb said. "Any coach will tell you that I am only as good as those guys in the jerseys, so we are tickled that our school has represented so well in the 14th District. The credit goes to those guys in the jerseys. They came out and battled tonight."
Playing for the third time this season, which each team winning on its home floor in the previous two meetings, the Purples and Dragons were once again locked in a back-and-forth battle until BG's late push in the third quarter.
The first half featured two ties and six lead changes, with the Purples holding the largest advantage – three points on two occasions.
Warren Central struggled from the 3-point line, going 2-for-15, and had to play a chunk of the half without Dre Boyd.
The Purples' Isaiah Mason also missed a bulk of the first half with two fouls, but Bowling Green junior guard Conner Cooper provided the offensive spark with 10 points – including a runner in the lane with 11 seconds left that gave BGHS a 24-22 halftime lead.
Isaiah Mason's 3-pointer to open the second half stretched the advantage to five, but Warren Central quickly answered with six straight to regain the lead.
Warren Central extended the margin to 33-29 on a 3 from Kobe Brents midway through the third quarter, but BG answered as Mason and Jaxson Banks hit back-to-back 3s to start a game-deciding 14-2 run that pushed the Purples ahead 43-35 with 47 seconds remaining in the third.
"At halftime, we knew we had to come out guns blazing in the third quarter," Cooper said. "They always have a big third quarter, so we knew we had to match that and top that."
Bowling Green's largest lead came after a Mason layup made the score 50-41 with 4:26 left in the game. The Dragons got as close as four twice in the final two minutes, but were unable to get any closer.
"We were supposed to do this," Mason said. "We knew if we came in and played the way we wanted to play and just stayed together that we could do (what we wanted). Staying together was a big part of it. We all played together and did the job."
Cooper led the Purples with 16 points, while Mason and Banks added 13 points.
Boyd had 17 points and 17 rebounds for Warren Central (23-7), who had a 12-game win streak snapped. The Dragons finished 3-for-23 from the 3-point line.
"It was probably time for us to lose one and get refocused," Warren Central coach William Unseld said. "They played well. They fought a little harder than we do at times. I was shocked we were still in the game as bad as we played. We shot awful. We missed a bunch of layups. We just didn't play well."
Both teams advance to the Region 4 Tournament, which begins Tuesday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Warren Central will face either District 13 champion Logan County, District 15 champion Barren County or District 16 champion Clinton County. Bowling Green will face either District 13 runner-up Franklin-Simpson, District 15 runner-up Allen County-Scottsville or District 16 runner-up Cumberland County.
The Region 4 draw will be held Saturday at 10 a.m.
"This time of year you want to play well and I thought tonight we played well," Clubb said. "So whoever you play (in the first round), you want to play well. At this point, it is all 0-0. Somebody is trying to (go) 3-0 next week because that is the only way you get to keep playing."
BGHS 11 13 19 14 – 57
WCHS 11 11 15 14 – 51
BG – Cooper 16, Mason 13, Banks 13, Huddleston 7, Morrison 6, Buttry 2.
WC – Boyd 17, Muleka 8, Floyd 8, Smith 7, Brents 5, Barbee 4, Wright 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.