The Bowling Green baseball team wrapped up a perfect regular season in District 14 play with an 8-2 win over Warren East on Tuesday at Bowling Green High School.
A night after locking up the top seed in next week’s district tournament, Bowling Green (22-7 overall, 8-0 District 14) got a solid start from Dawson Hall and a big day at the plate from Patrick Forbes to take a second straight game from the Raiders.
“I’m proud of our guys,” BG coach Nathan Isenberg said. “I feel like so many of our guys have overachieved and had great seasons. We found a way to win a lot of times. I know we have put up a lot of runs, but if you look a lot of those are from the fourth, fifth inning on. I think that means we have a plan.”
Warren East (19-11, 5-3) struck first when Tray Price homered to lead off the game.
Bowling Green battled back to tie it in the bottom of the first. Forbes walked, stole second and scored on an RBI single by Turner Nottmeier.
Forbes and Nottmeier played a role in the Purples' third-inning rally, reaching on singles to set the table for an RBI single by Nathanial Roof and a sacrifice fly by Trent Warden to make the score 3-1.
Warren East cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth when Camden Elkins was able to score from third after Trevor Hudnall got caught in a rundown trying to steal second.
Bowling Green broke it open in the sixth with the first five batters reaching -- including an error on a sac bunt attempt that allowed one run to score. Forbes capped the rally with a two-run homer to left, his 12th of the season.
“I was just looking for a fastball first pitch and that’s what I got,” Forbes said. “I just hit it really hard.”
Hall earned the win to improve to 6-2. The right-hander allowed two runs and three hits, striking out seven.
“It starts on the mound,” Isenberg said. “Dawson did a great job. Dawson pitched well. That’s a good lineup. They are a fringe top-25 team. I’d put them in the top 25, but that’s me.
“It’s two nice wins. We have to stay the course and stay hungry every day.”
Forbes tossed two scoreless innings to earn the save and paced the offense with two hits and three runs scored. Bowling Green will face South Warren in next week’s district tournament.
“(Going undefeated in district is) big,” Forbes said. “That is what we wanted. That was our goal coming into the season. It’s good to get two wins against a really good Warren East team. Just looking forward to keeping it going in the district (tournament).”
Warren East will be the two seed, facing Greenwood in the opening round of the district tournament next week at South Warren.
“They are better than us right now,” Warren East coach Wes Sanford said. “They didn’t make the mistakes that we made. Their arms are pretty strong, so they are able to erase the mistakes that they make.
“I think the kids may be down a little bit. The big inning in both games really hurts your mentality because you know you were so close. It’s just part of it. You have to stay focused and do what we can to get ready for Greenwood (in the district tournament) because that is the most important thing.”
WEHS 100 100 0 -- 2 4 1
BGHS 102 005 X -- 8 10 0
WP: Hall LP: Goad S: Forbes.