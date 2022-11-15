220121-sports-SW at WE boys hoops_outbound 1.jpg
Buy Now

South Warren junior guard Brandon Rowe shoots during last season's game at Warren East High School.

 Joseph Barkoff/Special for the Daily News

Editor’s note – This is the third in an 11-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season on Nov. 28.

– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you