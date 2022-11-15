Editor’s note – This is the third in an 11-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season on Nov. 28.
The Carlos Quarles era is set to begin for the South Warren boys’ basketball team.
Quarles will look to bring stability to a program that has had five coaches in the previous eight seasons. While South Warren has had some success, it still hasn’t reach the ultimate goal – making the program’s first Region 4 Tournament.
With seven seniors returning, Quarles is hopeful the Spartans can take that next step, but cautions it will be an ongoing process.
“We want to approach every day to compete and battle,” Quarles said. “We don’t want to take one game to have more precedence over another game. The next game is the most important game. We feel like if we come out to compete and respect our opponent, I think we will be OK.”
Senior guard Brandon Rowe led the Spartans in rebounding last season and was second on the team in scoring, averaging almost 10 points a night. Fellow seniors Andrew Linhardt and Andrew Goley saw significant minutes last season.
Quarles will look to bring the same up-tempo style his teams were known for during his previous three seasons as head coach at Russellville.
“I think we have the talent to do that,” Quarles said. “We are getting better at that each and every day. They are getting more and more confident. They have a high basketball IQ. As we get started, I think they will get more and more comfortable as we go on.”
Rowe said the transition has been smooth so far, with the players eager to adapt to Quarles’ style of play.
“I think we’ve been held back, because in previous years, we had to run set plays and stuff,” Rowe said. “Now we can really push the ball and be ourselves. Coach Q is allowing us to do that.”
While Quarles spent the past three seasons at Russellville, he is no stranger to the grind of District 14 – serving as an assistant at Warren Central from 2007-17.
“The 14th District is a monster,” Quarles said. “It’s a monster, but we embrace it. We are here to compete and we wouldn’t want it any other way”
Quarles adds it might take time for South Warren to find its footing, but he is confident the team has the chance to be very good by the time postseason play begins.
“We want to be playing our best ball in February,” Quarles said. “I think learning how to realize our depth with the right lineups will help us tremendously. Hopefully by February, we can show what we are made of. Our program has never been to the region … so that is the goal for us. We are going to try to make that happen.”
