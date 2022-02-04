A few made shots early in the game made a world of difference for Warren East's girls' basketball team Friday night.
The Lady Raiders, who have struggled to put up points all season, connected early -- and often enough -- to build a lead and hold it for a 38-30 road win over District 14 rival Warren Central.
Warren East (5-17 overall, 1-7 district) sank six 3-pointers in the first half, which went a long way toward building a 24-12 halftime advantage.
"That's what we've been looking for all season, is to come out from the start and sharing the ball, running our offenses, being calm," Lady Raiders coach Jenny Neville said. "They do a good job of pressuring the ball, and our girls came out ready to play -- finally -- and did a good job of setting picks, coming off picks, running their plays, getting the open shots. I told them when you hit shots from the outside, it's going to open up the inside. So we got shots from the outside and from the inside the first half.
"I think that first quarter set the precedent for our girls to know, hey, we can do this. It gave them a good vibe going forward."
The Lady Raiders opened the game on an 11-0 run sparked by 3-pointers from three different players -- Sam Carver, RaeEllen Jones and Reagan Lawson -- and held a 13-6 lead after the first quarter.
The Lady Raiders nearly doubled that advantage by halftime by outscoring the Lady Dragons 11-6 in the second quarter, with three more treys -- from Natajia Alexander, Carver and Rylee Bratcher -- accounting for most of the scoring.
It was a stark contrast to the last time East faced Central on Jan. 20, when the Lady Raiders hit just 1-of-11 from 3-point range in a 46-41 loss.
"We were hitting our shots -- everybody was hitting from behind the 3-point line," Lawson said. "Our defense was there. I just think we put four good quarters together and last game we did not do that."
Warren Central (3-12, 1-4) had a chance to make some headway in the third quarter when East's solid shooting faded away. But the Lady Dragons only managed to shave two points off the deficit as East forced 11 third-quarter turnovers after Central had just six in the first half.
The Lady Dragons did get rolling in the fourth quarter, putting together a 10-3 run that cut the deficit to five at 35-30 on Aida Akhmedova's basket inside off a steal with 1:32 to play. But the Lady Raiders reached the bonus on the ensuing possession and sank 3-of-5 from the free-throw line down the stretch as Central never got closer.
"Our defense has been good for most of the year -- it's our offense that's been struggling," Neville said. "So finally we found some offense and our defense was able to sustain their run at the end -- and I told them, they're going to make a run. You just have to sustain it and hit your free throws at the end, which we did."
Warren Central's Kaylyn Keener led all scorers with 15 points. Lawson tallied 10 points and Carver had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Dragons next visit Hopkins County Central on Monday. Warren East hosts Logan County on Tuesday.
WEHS 13 11 6 8 -- 38
WCHS 6 6 8 10 -- 30
WEHS -- Carver 10, R. Lawson 10, Alexander 7, Bratcher 5, Ra. Jones 5, Pearson 1.
WCHS -- Keener 15, Robinson 5, Akhmedova 4, Frausto 4, Butler 2.
Boys
Warren Central 68, Warren East 35
A COVID-19-related postponement created a quirk in the schedule, with host Warren Central and the Raiders meeting for the second time in three days Friday.
On Wednesday, the Dragons crushed Warren East for a 50-point win (81-31). Friday's rematch was a bit closer on the scoreboard, but Central was always on control en route to a 68-35 victory.
"We both kind of played it straight the second time," Warren Central coach William Unseld said. "It's hard to make major adjustments when you play on Wednesday and Friday. That's a lot to put on kids. We just both are trying to get better. We're starting to look like we did a little bit before we got shut down. We're starting to get our legs back under us. We're playing pretty good right now."
Warren East (8-13, 1-6) hung in against the Dragons for a quarter, despite turning the ball over nine times in the first quarter. Warren Central (15-3, 4-2) simply overwhelmed the Raiders with pressure in the second quarter, forcing 10 more turnovers that sparked a 25-point scoring outburst that pushed its lead to 41-18 by halftime.
The Dragons solved East's zone defense in that frame by hitting 11-of-22 shots.
"It was good to see that," Unseld said. "We're getting better against the zone, getting the ball more inside and not settling for jump shots. A lot of people haven't played us zone -- they've played us man, so it was good to go against a zone and start working on our zone packages."
The Dragons continued pulling away in the third quarter, as Jaiden Lawrence scored 10 of his game-high 15 points in the frame. Lawrence hit a pair of 3-pointers in the period and also threw down a two-handed dunk off a perfect lob from teammate Izayiah Villafuerte.
"I feel like we've just got to keep competing in practice, getting better and playing everybody like it's the biggest game of our life," Lawrence said.
Joining Lawrence in double-digit scoring for the Dragons were Chappelle Whitney (14 points, seven rebounds), Kade Unseld (11 points) and Damarion Walkup (11 points).
Isaiah Andrews had 13 points and seven boards to lead the Raiders.
"I told our guys that's the best team that we'll play this year, by far," Warren East coach Kyle Benge said. "I mean, matchup-wise against us ... that's a team that in a month and a half can be playing in a (state) final four. They're that good.
"... They're so dangerous because they're athletic, they can press but they also can just shoot the heck out of the basketball."
The Dragons were set to host Bardstown on Saturday in the Wes Strader Schoolboy Classic. Warren East next hosts Logan County on Tuesday.
WEHS 9 9 9 8 -- 35
WCHS 16 25 23 4 -- 68
WEHS -- Andrews 13, Doyle 8, Matlock 6, Duncan 4, Price 3, Murrell 1.
WCHS -- Lawrence 15, Whitney 14, Unseld 11, Walkup 11, Glover 8, Wells 4, Villafuerte 3, Farley 2.