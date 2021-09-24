GLASGOW -- It took Russellville's offense just two plays to cover 120 yards and score a pair of touchdowns Friday night against host Barren County.
Talk about setting a tone -- the Class A Panthers used that stunning opening to bury the host Trojans -- a Class 6A program -- for a 43-7 victory.
"We've got all kinds of athletes out wide and in the backfield and if I can just get them the ball, they can make plays for me," said Russellville senior quarterback Lennon Ries, who completed 5-of-11 passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns. "Our line held up great tonight. They played well."
Russellville (5-1) got the opening kickoff, and on the first play from scrimmage Ries zipped a short pass to senior wide receiver Jaquis Todd on a bubble screen. Todd took it from there, dashing 55 yards for a touchdown.
"We just talked about it at practice, how they played off (the line of scrimmage)," Todd said. "We were going to start with that bubble screen because they were playing so far off. I found a hole, found that seam and I got it through."
The Panthers then forced Barren County (2-4) to turn the ball over on downs at the Russellville 35-yard line, and delivered another lethal quick strike when senior wideout Anthony Woodard got his defender to bite on a move to the inside before racing past on a post route that opened wide for a 65-yard touchdown reception.
The Trojans slowed the Panthers' momentum on the next drive, when Barren County's Cody Rito recovered a fumble and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown that pulled his team within 14-7 with 3:44 left in the first quarter.
Russellville answered, and fast. Panthers running back Jovari Gamble (game-high 115 rushing yards) broke off a 44-yard run, then two plays later he scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to put his team up 21-7.
The Panthers still weren't done scoring in the first quarter. Three plays after Gamble's touchdown, Russellville senior Chevis Elliott picked off Barren County quarterback Will Childress' pass and returned it 51 yards for his team's fourth touchdown of the quarter.
Gamble got his second touchdown in the third quarter on a 1-yard run after Woodard appeared to score on an 11-yard reception but was ruled down at the Barren 1.
Then in the fourth, Ries found Jaquis Todd again for a 4-yard touchdown pass. Elliott's successful conversion run put his team up 43-7 with 10:34 to go and go the running clock started early in the period.
Childress (6-of-17 passing for 83 yards, two interceptions) found some success passing when he had time, but the Panthers' defensive front made it a tough night by sacking the sophomore five times.
"That's something that we take pride in -- we love to stop the run and put teams in a position where they have to pass," Russellville coach Mikie Benton said. "Our secondary is quite confident -- that's something that we work on, getting it to third down and taking advantage of it. If we feel a team's going to pass on us, we feel it's our ball.
"... It's fun coaching this type of defense. These guys, with the camaraderie they have, it's fun."
Aiden Miller led the Trojans with three catches for 48 yards. Donovan Bradshaw had 43 rushing yards for Barren.
Russellville finished with 221 rushing yards, but did have three fumbles.
Todd tallied two catches for 59 yards and two scores, while Woodard had two receptions for 76 yards and a score.
"I look to challenge us as much as possible for those deep runs that we hope to have come November, and hopefully December," Benton said. "Playing against a Barren County team that has the depth -- you know, you're not facing the same guys on offense that you are on defense like we would if we were playing a district game. Facing fresh people like that, we stepped up to the challenge and I'm definitely happy with the result."
Both teams open district play at home on Oct. 1, with Russellville facing Fulton County and Barren County taking on Central Hardin.
RHS 28 0 7 8 -- 43
BCHS 7 0 0 0 -- 7
First quarter
RHS -- Jaquis Todd 55 pass from Lennon Ries (Dustin Brown kick), 11:41
RHS -- Anthony Woodard 65 pass from Ries (Brown kick), 9:53
BCHS -- Cody Rito 37 fumble return (Aiden Miller kick), 3:44
RHS -- Jovari Gamble 4 run (Brown kick), 2:38
RHS -- Chevis Elliott 51 interception return (Brown kick), 1:28
Third quarter
RHS -- Gamble 1 run (Brown kick), 0:57
Fourth quarter
RHS -- Ja. Todd 4 pass from Ries (Elliott run), 10:34