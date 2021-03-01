The Warren East boys’ basketball team used a balanced attack in an 80-41 win over Foundation Christian Academy on Monday.
Warren East (4-6) had 13 players in the scoring column, with five players scoring at least eight points.
“This is our third win in four games,” Warren East coach Brandon Combs said. “We are actually getting to play some games now, which is nice. We got to work on a few things tonight. Everybody got some run tonight, some opportunities, which is nice.”
Nigel Jones led the Raiders with 14 points off the bench. Tray Price finished with 12 points for Warren East, which shot 70 percent in the first half – building a 49-22 advantage.
The Raiders shot 58.7 percent from the field for the game.
Landon Copass led Foundation Christian Academy with 18 points, while Jeremy Stewart added 10 points.
FCA 12 10 9 10 – 41
WEHS 24 25 19 12 – 80
FCA - Copass 18, Stewart 10, Huff 7, Jernigan 4, Ba. Wilson 2.
WE - Jones 14, Price 12, Matlock 8, Duncan 8, Williams 8, Vandracek 6, Wheeler 5, Lockhart 4, Wilson 4, S. Ghee 4, Colson 3, Barrick 2, I. Ghee 2.
Franklin-Simpson 52, Logan County 43
Andreyous Miller tallied 13 points to lead host Franklin-Simpson to a 52-43 win over District 13 rival Logan County on Monday.
Kyjuan Stutzman added 12 points six rebounds, and Jalen Briscoe had 11 points for the Wildcats in the win.
Franklin-Simpson (10-2 overall, 5-0 District 13) has won five straight and returns to action Thursday at home against Todd County Central.
Logan County (4-9, 1-3) was scheduled to host South Warren on Tuesday.
Henderson County 91, Butler County 65
Henderson County's Noah Curry totaled 32 points to boost the visiting Colonels to a 91-65 win over Butler County on Monday.
Solomon Flener had 19 points to lead Butler County. Jagger Henderson added 18 points for the Bears in the loss.
Butler County (3-7) was set to visit Cloverport on Tuesday.
Ohio County 65, Edmonson County 43
Ohio County topped Edmonson County 65-43 on Monday at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Chaz Wilson tallied a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats in the loss. Lane Lindsey chipped in with nine points.
Edmonson County (6-10) next hosts Green County on Friday.
Girls
Greenwood 53, Warren East 43
Host Greenwood earned a 53-43 win over District 14 rival Warren East on Monday.
Lucy Patterson, who reached the 1,500-point career scoring mark in the game, tallied 25 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Raiders in the loss. Caroline Forrester added 10 rebounds.
Greenwood (8-4, 3-2) was set to visit Metcalfe County on Tuesday.
Warren East (7-11, 2-4) was scheduled to visit Edmonson County on Tuesday.
Warren Central 55, Hopkinsville 39
Saniyah Shelton scored 27 points to lead host Warren Central to a 55-39 win over Hopkinsville on Monday.
Kaylyn Keener added 13 points for the Lady Dragons.
Warren Central (7-6) was slated to host Christian County on Tuesday.
Butler County 66, Edmonson County 65
Visiting Butler County rallied for a 66-65 win over District 12 rival Edmonson County on Monday.
Katie Lindsey tallied 29 points for the host Lady Wildcats in the loss. Macie McCombs added 15 points and Paige Wolfe had 10 points for Edmonson County (4-9, 2-1), which was set to host Warren East on Tuesday.
Butler County (7-5, 3-1) was slated to visit Cloverport on Tuesday.
Daviess County 51, Logan County 35
Visiting Daviess County picked up a 51-35 win over Logan County on Monday.
Gracie Borders tallied a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Cougars in the loss.
Logan County (3-18) was set to host South Warren on Tuesday.
Russellville 41, Allen County-Scottsville 32
Visiting Russellville claimed a 41-32 road win over Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.
Aubrie Naiser had 11 points, Jayleigh Steenbergen tallied seven points and eight rebounds, and Allison Meador finished with nine rebounds for the Lady Patriots in the loss.
Russellville (7-8) is next set to host Hart County on March 9.
ACS (5-11) returns to action Friday at Metcalfe County.
