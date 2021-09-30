The Warren East football team heads into its bye week with momentum after a 41-14 win at Warren Central on Thursday.
Warren East (4-3 overall, 2-0 Class 4A, District 2) overcame five turnovers to run past the Dragons and make it three straight wins after a 1-3 start.
“It was a very good win,” Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. “I was very happy with the way our defense played for most of the game. Our special teams and our defense I was really happy with. I think we moved the ball in the first half. We just had some turnovers that we typically haven’t had this year.
“Otherwise I thought we did some good things on the offensive end. We just have to clean up the turnovers.”
Warren East committed turnovers on the first two possessions, but the defense forced a three-and-out and stopped Warren Central on downs inside the Raiders' 10-yard line to keep it scoreless.
The Raiders finally broke through with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Dane Parsley to Ahmed Alexander late in the first quarter. Warren East added a 1-yard TD run by Quinton Hollis and a 20-yard touchdown pass from Parsley to Tray Price to extend the lead to 21-0 at halftime.
The Raiders continued to use a strong run game to extend the lead. Touchdown runs by Hollis and Parsley made the score 34-0 after three and Parsley added his second touchdown on the ground to cap the scoring for Warren East with 9:34 remaining.
Warren Central (0-5, 0-3) finally got going on offense in the final minutes -- with two touchdown passes from Zarionte Howard to Omari Glover pushing the Dragons to 115 yards of total offense for the game.
“We got some turnovers,” Warren Central coach Mark Nelson said. “We got in a situation early where we got down there and couldn’t score. They are a good football team and that little freshman they have at quarterback is pretty steady.
“We just have to sustain our play up front and get better and better.”
The loss was the 55th in a row for the Dragons.
“I think we got better this week,” Nelson said. “We had a lot of kids playing. Defensively (Warren East) is a really good football team. They run to the football and do what they are supposed to do to win.”
Parsley, a freshman quarterback making his third varsity start, ran for 168 yards and threw for 124 yards.
“My confidence level is good, but my momma always told me, ‘Don’t get a big head,’” Parsley said. “I just need to keep doing me, do as much as I can -- just be the best to my ability.”
Hollis finished with 109 yards rushing for Warren East, which will have 15 days off before hosting Allen County-Scottsville on Oct. 15 in a battle between the two remaining undefeated teams in district play.
“That’s where you want to be -- 2-0 -- and we’ve got a big one coming up,” Griffith said. “Whoever wins that one is going to have a home playoff game. If you win that one, in our case, you would go to Franklin-Simpson with a chance to be the one seed in the district. We’ve given ourselves those opportunities after a tough start. I like where our football team is going right now.”
Warren Central returns to action on Oct. 8, hosting Green County.
WEHS 7 14 13 7 -- 41
WCHS 0 0 0 14 - 14
First quarter
WE - Ahmad Alexander 20 pass from Dane Parsley (Javier Leyva kick), 2:25
Second quarter
WE - Quinton Hollis 1 run (Leyva kick), 11:18
WE - Tray Price 20 pass from Parsley (Leyva kick), 3:30
Third quarter
WE - Hollis 6 run (Leyva kick), 4:40
WE - Parsley 1 run (pass failed), 1:14
Fourth quarter
WE - Parsley 3 run (Leyva kick), 9:34
WC - Omari Glover 33 pass from Zarionte Howard (kick failed), 7:40
WC - Glover 4 pass from Howard (Glover pass from Howard), 3:59