It wasn’t a perfect start for the Warren East football team, but it was good enough in a 24-0 win over Daviess County in the J Allen Builders Bowl on Friday at Warren East High School.
Warren East (1-0) won the turnover battle and overcame a slow offensive start to wear down Daviess County and pull away for a victory in Tanner Hall’s debut as head coach.
“Coach (Logan) Baker put together a great defensive plan and our kids were flying around,” Hall said. “My first thought is, I am so proud of the way our kids responded when things went wrong. A few times there at the goal line we didn’t punch it in and we kept battling, kept coming back, kept coming back. I am so proud of our kids for that.”
The defense set the tone on the first possession, with Daviess County (0-1) getting to the doorstep of the end zone before getting turned away. The Panthers marched 66 yards, taking almost six minutes off the clock, but Warren East forced a fumble and Tray Price recovered at the 2-yard line to keep the game scoreless.
Warren East punted on its first two possessions, but had a chance to score after a Chris Taylor interception set the Raiders up inside the Daviess County 20.
The Raiders got down to the 1 before quarterback Dane Parsley was stripped by a Daviess County defender, who returned the ball back to the Panthers' 10.
On the next possession, Warren East broke through. Parsley appeared to have a long touchdown run, but a block in the back near the goal line pushed the ball back to the Daviess County 19. Six plays later, Maddox Tarrence was able to finish it off with a 6-yard touchdown run to make the score 6-0 with 0:45.9 seconds left in the half.
It remained 6-0 until late in the third quarter, when Tarrence scored again from 16 yards out.
On the next drive, Tarrence completed the touchdown trifecta with a 5-yard TD run that made the score 18-0 with 9:02 left in the game.
“It felt great,” Tarrence said. “It’s the first time I’ve been running the football in varsity. It felt great to be able to run it.
“... It feels great to be able to follow (my offensive line) and have a wide-open lane.”
Warren East capped the scoring with a 47-yard touchdown run from Michael Clark and Parsley helped preserve the shutout with an interception -- the third turnover of the night for the WE defense.
“Obviously whenever you win the turnover battle, which we did, you love your odds of winning,” Hall said. “We had some kids that are starting to play both ways that we had to put trust in and they came up for us on defense.”
Warren East outgained the Panthers 290-151, with the Raiders amassing 208 yards on the ground.
Parsley finished 15-for-22 for 82 yards passing and added 75 yards rushing. Clark rushed for 92 yards, while Tarrence had 44 yards rushing on six carries.
“It’s really big,” Parsley said. “That’s a good 6A team, a well-played offense. Overall they are a really good team. This is a good season opener to come out with a win, especially for coach Hall.”
Warren East returns to action at 6 p.m. on Aug. 25, facing Greenwood in the Don Franklin Auto Trojan Trail Turf War at Barren County High School.
DCHS 0 0 0 0 -- 0
WEHS 0 6 6 12 -- 24
Second quarter
WE -- Maddox Tarrence 6 run (kick blocked), 0:45.9
Third quarter
WE -- Tarrence 16 run (kick blocked), 1:33
Fourth quarter
WE -- Tarrence 5 run (run failed), 9:02
WE -- Michael Clark 47 run (run failed), 4:14
Franklin-Simpson 40, Christian County 28
The Wildcats rushed for more than 300 yards and held off a late charge by Christian County to earn the season-opening win.
“I don’t think they stopped us once and that was when we were trying to bleed the clock down there at the end of the game,” FS coach Max Chaney said. “We’ve got to find a way to finish games. I’m proud of the fight our kids had. We gave up some size and they had a lot of athletes. For the most part we played some disciplined football, but we have to find a better way to finish games -- that’s the bottom line.”
Christian County (0-1) built a 14-7 lead after one before Franklin-Simpson responded with 33 unanswered points to take a commanding 40-13 lead.
The Colonels scored two touchdowns in an eight-second span in the final three minutes, but were unable to get any closer.
Gavin Dickerson finished with 91 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Layne Alford ran for 33 yards and two scores, while Damont T Leggs added a 32-yard touchdown reception.
The Wildcats will host Warren Central at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25.
CCHS 14 0 0 14 -- 28
FSHS 7 14 6 13 -- 40
First quarter
CC -- Jordan Miles 6 run (conversion failed)
FS -- Gavin Dickerson 2 run (Koby Alexander kick)
CC -- JaSean Riley 47 pass from Miles (Riley pass from Miles)
Second quarter
FS -- Layne Alford 6 run (Alexander kick)
FS -- Alford 5 run (Alexander kick)
Third quarter
FS -- Hayden Satterly 3 run (conversion failed)
Fourth quarter
FS -- Dickerson 1 run (conversion failed)
FS -- Damont T Leggs 32 pass from Mathias Dickerson (Alexander kick)
CC -- Miles 9 run (conversion failed)
CC -- Riley 22 pass from Miles (Riley pass from Miles)