It will be a rematch from last year’s Region 4 Baseball Tournament when Warren East hosts Franklin-Simpson at 6 p.m. Monday.
Warren East (22-13) and Franklin-Simpson (19-15) will be one of four first-round matchups that will take place on the campus of district tournament winners Monday. Logan County (23-9) hosts Bowling Green (24-9), Glasgow (17-14) hosts Clinton County (14-11) and Russell County (25-6) hosts Barren County.
Franklin-Simpson and Warren East had an epic clash in last year’s first round, with the Wildcats outlasting the Raiders 2-1 in nine innings. Last year as the District 13 champion Franklin-Simpson hosted the game, but it will be the Raiders serving as hosts this season after beating Bowling Green 4-3 in the District 14 Tournament.
“Obviously it is a tough game,” Warren East coach Wes Sanford said. “We are very familiar with them. With (Dalton) Fiveash, we have to find a way. We have to find an answer for him. I don’t think he threw last week, but I am sure he will be healthy this week. Our kids are hungry. They know everything is going to be a challenge. Hopefully we will step up and play well and see how it goes.”
Franklin-Simpson coach Matt Wilhite said he was not surprised to be facing Warren East in the opening round.
“I think we both knew we were going to get each other,” Wilhite said. “I always say that game last year was one of the best games I have ever been a part of. I respect Wes and the way his teams play the game, the way he coaches the game. I expect it to be another good one on Monday.”
The teams split in the regular season, with Warren East losing at Franklin-Simpson 6-1 in the Raiders' season opener and holding on for a 5-4 win at home April 21.
Fiveash pitched seven innings in last year’s region tournament game and allowed one run with 10 strikeouts in the first meeting this year, but his status for Monday’s game is uncertain after he missed the District 13 Tournament.
“You go with what you’ve got,” Wilhite said. “I like what we’ve got. He’s a big part of our team, but it just means you have other guys that are going to have to step up. We had some other guys step up (in the district championship game).”
Sanford said regardless of who his team faces, the Raiders will be ready for the challenge.
“We’ve played a good schedule,” Sanford said. “Eleven of our 13 losses were against top-25 teams. We have played good teams and Franklin is a good team as well. It’s going to be fun.”
Bowling Green will open defense of its 2021 region title facing a team it handled easily in two wins early in the season. The Purples won 19-0 in three innings on opening night in Bowling Green on March 15 and followed that with a 14-4 win at Logan County nine days later.
BG coach Nathan Isenberg said Logan County is a different team from the one they faced early in the season.
“It looks like they are playing some good baseball,” Isenberg said. “We will find out.”
He added trying to win back-to-back region titles will be a challenge. South Warren is the last team to win back-to-back titles, accomplishing that feat in 2014-15.
“You have to win three games, three days in a row, against teams that are playing their best baseball,” Isenberg said. “It’s not like anything is going to be easy.”
Logan County coach Ethan Meguiar said his team faces a big challenge against the Purples.
“They’ve been in the top 10 pretty much most of the year,” Meguiar said. “They are very, very, very good. They’ve got good arms and swing it well. We definitely have our work cut out for us.”
The semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday at Nick Denes Field with the winner of Logan County/Bowling Green facing the winner of Russell County/Barren County at 5 p.m. and the winner of Warren East/Franklin-Simpson facing the winner of Glasgow/Clinton County at 7:45 p.m.
The championship is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Nick Denes Field.