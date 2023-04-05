Warren East senior Drake Young homered and drove in two runs as part of a 3-for-4 day at the plate to lead the visiting Raiders to an 8-7 baseball win over Keswick Christian (Fla.) on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Maddox Tarrence was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Caiden Murrell went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Gage Elkins and Braylen Lee tallied an RBI apiece, and Tray Price scored three runs and stole two bases in the win.
Micah Ford picked up the win in relief, allowing a run in one innings. Wyatt Nesbitt earned the three-inning save, allowing no runs off just one hit and one walk while striking out four batters.
Warren East (7-3) plays Northeast (Fla.) on Friday in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Barren County 10, Western Hills 3
Gavin McCord went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead Barren County to a 10-3 win over Western Hills on Tuesday in the Taylor County Farm Bureau Insurance Turf Classic.
Braxton Jenkins wen 2-for-3 with four runs scored and three stolen bases, Tristan Meech drove in two runs, Hayes Atkinson tallied two stolen bases and an RBI, and Joey Meyers and Skylar Potter each tallied an RBI in the win.
Matthew Estes started and earned the win for the Trojans, allowing two runs off one hit and one walk in three innings. He struck out one. Brayden Brown added six strikeouts in three innings of relief, and Gavin Coffey fanned two in a scoreless inning.
Barren County (4-5) was set to face Southwestern in the tournament on Wednesday.
North Oldham 8, Glasgow 4
North Oldham topped Glasgow 8-4 in the Fort Walton Beach Bash on Tuesday in Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.
Easton Jessie and Weston Carroll each drove in a run for the Scotties, who rebounded with an 8-2 win over Henry County in the tournament on Wednesday.
Glasgow (4-6) faces Franklin (Ohio) in the tournament on Friday.
Christian County 11, Logan County 1
Visiting Christian County picked up an 11-1 win in six innings over Logan County on Tuesday.
Milam Montgomery went 1-for-3 with an RBI to lead the host Cougars.
Logan County (3-6) is back in action Friday against Clarksville Academy (Tenn.) and Northeast (Tenn.) in the Donnie Everett Classic in Clarksville, Tenn.
Softball
Warren East 6, Copley 1
Maryville 6, Warren East 3
Warren East split a pair of games Tuesday in the Cal Ripken Experience, topping Copley (Ohio) 6-1 and falling to Maryville (Ohio) 6-3 in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Against Copley, Lady Raiders starting pitcher Autumn Brooks fired a complete game for the win, allowing just an unearned run off four hits while striking out three.
Lydia Jones was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, Kenzie Upton went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, Addison Lee had a triple and an RBI, and Jaeleigh Childers and Autumn Simmons added an RBI apiece.
Simmons was 2-for-3 with a double in the loss to Maryville. Jones tallied a double and an RBI.
Warren East (10-5) was scheduled to face Taft (Ill.) and Mason County in the tournament on Wednesday.
Logan County 10, East Robertson 4
Shayla Johnson and Emerson McKinnis each homered twice to lead visiting Logan County to a 10-4 win over East Robertson (Tenn.) on Tuesday.
McKinnis was 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs, while Johnson was 2-for-5 with two homers and three RBIs in the win. Kinley Holloway was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Trinity Case went 2-for-2 with an RBI, Nora Epley was 2-for-4, and Jocelyn Mock tallied a double and two RBIs.
Hailey Burgess tossed a complete game for the win, allowing four runs off five hits and a walk while striking out four.
Logan County (5-3) is back in action Monday at home against Hopkins County Central.