On the night of lost phones, Warren East's defense dialed up enough big plays to secure a 35-14 homecoming win over Wayne County on Friday night.
Six wayward smart phones were turned in to the Jim Ross Field press box during the game -- a school record, probably -- the Raiders nearly matched that number with five forced turnovers to key the home victory.
"It was a physical game and we knew it would be," Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. "I thought defensively we played really well for most of the night against them. They have a physical style of play and that's what we needed to see."
Warren East (6-0) opened the scoring on quarterback Dane Parsley's 3-yard touchdown run to cap a six-play, 55-yard drive sparked by Parsley's 51-yard run to open the game. The Raiders misfired on a conversion pass, and that allowed Wayne County (3-2) the chance to snatch the lead on its first possession.
The Cardinals did just that as Wesley Cares hauled in a 55-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Antajuan Dumphord and the ensuing extra point put them up 7-6 with 8:34 left in the first quarter.
Wayne County then stopped the Raiders on downs before marching down to the Warren East 20-yard line before East's defense rose up for the first time as Gauge Doyle picked off Dumphord's pass in the end zone -- the first of four interceptions for the Raiders. Doyle had a big night for East, later recovering a fumble to stop another drive.
"Gauge is a guy who is in his first year starting and really getting into the groove of being one of our safeties," Griffith said. "He keeps getting better and better each game."
Parsley got Warren East's offense moving from there, connecting with Ahmad Alexander on a 41-yard pass play that sparked another touchdown drive capped by Parsley's 12-yard run to the end zone.
"Big plays by our defense -- the four picks that we had, and the turnovers were big in the game," Griffith said. "That kept them pinned back."
The Raiders' defense set up another second-quarter touchdown on the Cardinals' next possession by stopping a fake punt that fell for an incomplete pass. Two plays later, Warren East was back in the end zone on a 7-yard touchdown run by Quinton Hollis that put his team up 21-7 with 8:47 left in the first half.
Warren East pushed its lead out to three touchdowns in the third quarter when Parsley connected with Tray Price on a 19-yard touchdown pass.
Wayne County wasn't done yet, as Cares -- subbing at quarterback for the injured Dumphord -- found Damon Hancock for a 16-yard touchdown pass that cut the deficit to 28-14 with 11:09 to play.
The Raiders recovered the ensuing onside kick, and four plays later Hollis popped loose for a 35-yard touchdown run that sealed it with 9:38 to go.
"We didn't give up those fourth-down attempts that they tried and it gave us good field position for our offense," Griffith said. "We converted a few of them but this was probably one of the sloppiest games that we've played. Give them a lot of credit because they're a pretty good football team."
Parsley completed 12 of 17 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, plus led the Raiders with 129 rushing yards and a pair of scores. Hollis added 99 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Ahmad Alexander tallied seven catches for 79 yards in the win.
Warren East is back in action Thursday night at home against district rival Warren Central.
WCHS 7 0 0 7 -- 14
WEHS 6 15 7 7 -- 35
First quarter
WE -- Dane Parsley 3 run (pass failed), 9:49
WC -- Wesley Cares 55 pass from Antajuan Dumphord (Colin Tucker kicker), 8:34
Second quarter
WE -- Parsley 18 run (Parsley run), 11:10
WE -- Quinton Hollis 15 run (Isaiah Ghee kick), 8:47
Third quarter
WE -- Tray Price 19 pass from Parsley (Ghee kick), 9:35
Fourth quarter
WC -- Damon Hancock 16 pass from Cares (Tucker kick), 11:09
WE -- Hollis 35 run (Ghee kick), 9:38