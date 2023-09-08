The Warren East football team’s defense rose to the occasion in Friday’s game at Warren Central, leading the Raiders to a 22-16 victory.
Warren East (2-2) forced five turnovers to rally from an early two-touchdown deficit and snap a two-game skid.
“I think it is no secret,” Warren East coach Tanner Hall said. “The guys that play defense for us and (defensive coordinator Logan Baker), they are our strength. We lean on them more than anybody.
“Josh Collins, he’s the best-kept secret in the state right now -- leading our team in tackles. Maddox Tarrence is playing linebacker for the fourth year. … There is no secret that our best players play defense.”
Warren Central (1-3) got off to a hot start with a 12-play, 60-yard opening drive that took nearly seven minutes off the clock. The Dragons capped the drive with a Zarionte Howard touchdown pass to a wide-open Dakota Hunter in the left end of the end zone to give Warren Central the early advantage.
After punting on the next drive, the Dragons used the run game to gash Warren East in a six-play, 77-yard drive that ended with a Howard 1-yard keeper that made the score 14-0 early in the second quarter.
Warren East answered on the next drive. Quarterback Dane Parsley converted a fourth down in the red zone with a nine-yard gain and found the end zone from three yards out two plays later. Parsley then ran the two-point conversion in to make the score 14-8 with 6:29 left in the half.
The Raiders took the lead right before half when a muffed punt gave Warren East the ball at the 1 and Parsley ran it in -- with Jackson McCool’s two-point conversion making the score 16-14 with 2:23 left in the second quarter.
Warren Central coach Mark Nelson said the fumble was a big moment in the game.
“It’s a huge difference,” Nelson said. “The second week in a row we are up 14-0, last week it was 16-0, and we just let it slip away. We lose composure at the end of the first half. We can’t tackle down here. The quarterback is such a good athlete and he’s a hard man to tackle.”
The Dragons drove into Warren East territory three times in the second half with a chance to take the lead, but all three drives ended with fumbles that were recovered by the Raiders.
Warren East finally added to its lead late in the fourth with McCool, who missed time earlier in the year with broken ribs, carrying the load during a 44-yard drive that ended with McCool scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run.
McCool finished the night with 51 yards on seven carries, replacing Michael Clark who left earlier in the game with an injury.
“We’ve been looking for the guy that is going to stick it up in there and get us four or five at a time,” Hall said. “Michael Clark was doing a great job of that early in the game. I’m hoping he’s good the rest of the year. And then Jackson McCool, hey welcome back. We need you now. He’s that type of kid that enjoys pressure. We can’t say enough things about him on the field and off.”
The Dragons had one more chance to tie, advancing past midfield before the drive stalled and Warren Central turned it over on downs.
Warren Central outgained Warren East 317-239, with 260 yards coming on the ground. KeioVon Wells ran for 106 yards for the Dragons, while Howard added 70 yards rushing.
“We are not gonna throw it all over the field like we did last year,” Nelson said. “We are going to be a run team and a play-action team and do those things we need to do to move the ball.”
“ ... (But) the turnover battle, you just give, give, give and it ends up hurting you in the end.”
Parsley ran for 29 yards and threw for 104 yards for the Raiders.
Both teams return to action at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15. Warren Central travels to Greenwood, while Warren East opens district play at Calloway County.
WEHS 0 16 0 6 -- 22
WCHS 8 6 0 0 -- 14
First quarter
WC -- Dakota Hunter 7 pass from Zarionte Howard (Hunter pass from Howard), 5:03
Second quarter
WC -- Howard 1 run (pass failed), 9:14
WE -- Dane Parsley 3 run (Parsley run), 6:29
WE -- Parsley 1 run (Jackson McCool run), 2:23
Fourth quarter
WE -- McCool 5 run (run failed), 3:50