The Warren East football team took momentum into its bye week, rolling past Warren Central 53-12 on Thursday at Joe Hood Field.
Warren East (4-3 overall, 2-0 Class 4A, District 2), racked up 425 yards of offense – 289 on the ground – to make it three straight wins and move over .500.
“That’s what we wanted to do – we wanted to come out and play well tonight,” Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. “We felt like we’ve played well the last couple of weeks and kind of been building toward this. Sitting 2-0 in the district is certainly where we wanted to be.”
The Dragons started hot before the Raiders seized the momentum and began to pull away.
Warren Central (0-7, 0-3) took the opening kickoff and marched 88 yards on 19 plays – taking more than six minutes off the clock before finally scoring on a 1-yard keeper by Trenton Leach.
Warren East quickly answered with a 20-yard touchdown run by Nolan Ford on its first possession to take a 7-6 lead.
“It was big because they came out and drove the ball down the field really nice,” Ford said. “We came and answered and we did that all game.”
The Raiders' defense forced a pair of turnovers leading to touchdown runs by KJ Alexander and Damontra Pillow that stretched the lead to 21-6 with 4:40 left in the half.
The Dragons cut into the lead when Leach scrambled away from pressure on fourth-and-8 and found Tayton Smith on the sideline, with Smith turning a first down into a 37-yard touchdown that made the score 27-12.
But Warren East answered right before the half – extending its lead to 27-12 – after Ford connected with EJ Smith on a 26-yard touchdown pass.
Warren East continued to pull away, scoring four touchdowns in the third quarter to force the KHSAA-mandated running clock. Ford threw two touchdown passes in the 26-point outburst, while Pillow added two more rushing touchdowns.
“We were supposed to win and we came in here and did exactly what we were supposed to do,” Ford said.
Ford threw for 136 yards and ran for 130 yards. Pillow, filling in after Alexander left in the first half with an ankle injury, finished with 97 yards and three scores on 17 carries.
“It felt good,” Pillow said. “Playing defense and offense is a little tiring, but to come in and do what I (had) to do for the team, it felt pretty good.”
Leach threw for 190 yards for the Dragons, who have now lost 42 straight. Warren Central finished with 200 yards of offense – 88 coming on the opening drive.
“We can’t simulate in practice the scramble drill and what goes on with all the scrambles that they do,” Griffith said. “Once we settled in on that and understood the speed and what was going on with their scramble drill, I thought we settled in and did a good job.”
Both teams will have a week off before returning to action at 7 p.m. Oct. 18. Warren Central will travel to Franklin-Simpson, while Warren East will host Allen County-Scottsville.
WEHS 7 20 26 0 - 53
WCHS 6 6 0 0 - 12
First quarter
WC – Trenton Leach 1 run (pass failed), 5:43
WE – Nolan Ford 20 run (Xavier Vondracek kick), 2:34
Second quarter
WE – KJ Alexander 2 run (Vondracek kick), 11:23
WE – Damontra Pillow 5 run (Vondracek kick), 4:40
WC – Tayton Smith 37 pass from Leach (pass failed), 2:37
WE – EJ Smith 26 pass from Ford (kick failed), 0:25.1
Third quarter
WE – Desean Gilbert 34 pass from Ford (Vondracek kick), 9:24
WE – Pillow 3 run (kick blocked), 6:34
WE – Logan Sanders 6 pass from Ford (run failed), 4:03
WE – Pillow 6 run (Vondracek kick), 0:20
