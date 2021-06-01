It will be a familiar foe for the Warren East baseball team in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament, with the Raiders traveling to Franklin-Simpson on Saturday at 1 p.m. – one of four opening-round games to be played at the sites of district winners on Saturday.
The last time Warren East (23-14) played in the Region 4 Tournament in 2017, the Raiders lost to the Wildcats in the semifinals. The two teams have also met twice this season, with Franklin-Simpson (20-13) winning 5-0 on April 1 and 8-3 on May 24.
“They beat us twice this year and we faced Dalton Fiveash twice,” Warren East coach Wes Sanford said. “I assume that is who they are going to throw again. They’ve had success when they have thrown him at us. He is a really good pitcher. They’ve been hitting it really well late, so it is going to be a tough task.
“We just saw them last week and they are a really different team than they were the first week of the season.”
The winner will face the winner between District 16 champion Russell County (29-6) and District 15 runner-up Barren County (21-10) on Monday at Nick Denes Field.
“We’ve got to work,” Sanford said. “It’s not going to be an easy road. Russell County is at the top of that board, the same side as us. If we find a way to beat Franklin, we are going to have to turn around and beat another good team.
“It’s going to be three tough games to get what we want. We want to try and win it.”
Bowling Green (31-5) will open at home against District 16 runner-up Clinton County (16-17) on Saturday. The two schools did not meet in the regular season.
“I don’t know if there is ever an easy draw in this because you are going to have to play well three games in a row,” Bowling Green coach Nathan Isenberg said. “We just know we have to play good baseball if we want to win. Everybody at this point is playing pretty good baseball and everybody has at least one really good pitcher. We are just going to go hard and play and let the chips fall where they may.”
The winner will face either District 15 winner Glasgow (18-14) or District 13 runner-up Logan County (19-14) on Monday at Nick Denes Field. Glasgow is the only region team to beat the Purples this season.
“We only got to play them once and they got us,” Isenberg said. “You’d love to have a rematch.
“Our approach is one game at a time. You really can’t scoreboard watch. We all know a lot about one another. Anything can happen the first couple of rounds.”
The championship game is scheduled for Tuesday at Nick Denes Field.