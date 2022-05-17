The Warren East baseball team made its District 14 swan song a memorable one, beating Bowling Green 4-3 to claim the tournament championship on Tuesday at South Warren High School.
Warren East (22-13) claimed its first District 14 title since 2017 and the last at least for the near future. The Raiders move to District 15 next season.
“It’s pretty special,” Warren East coach Wes Sanford said. “I haven’t thought about it at all -- haven’t cared about it at all. We just wanted to win this thing. That was all we cared about. Whether it was our last time or not, we didn’t care. It’d been a while since we won this one. To win it again is great -- and to beat two good teams to do it, we are really proud of ourselves.”
Bowling Green (24-9) entered the night perfect in district play, including a pair of wins against Warren East last week. The Purples were able to take advantage of a couple of WEHS errors in the first, with RBI singles by Nathanial Roof and Dom Davis giving BG a 2-0 lead.
Warren East starter Austin Comer settled in after the first, giving the Raiders' bats a chance to get going.
Warren East broke through off Dillon Maners in the third. Tray Price and Chase Carver singled to start the rally, with Braylen Lee’s RBI double cutting the deficit to 2-1. Maddox Tarrence’s squeeze bunt scored the tying run and Drake Young delivered an RBI single two batters later to give Warren East a 3-2 lead.
“We didn’t want to sit back and let them dictate our at-bats and how we played,” Sanford said. “We wanted to play as hard as we could and keep putting pressure on them.”
Lee added an RBI single in the top of the fourth off reliever Patrick Forbes, but Davis homered off Comer in the bottom of the inning to make the score 4-3.
Comer walked the next batter, ending his night. Young relieved and was able to keep the tying run at third. He allowed a single in the fifth, but tossed a perfect sixth to set the stage for the seventh.
After retiring the first two hitters, the Raiders didn’t hesitate to intentionally walk Forbes -- who entered the postseason hitting .587 with 14 homers. Forbes just missed a homer in his previous at-bat in the fifth.
“We already talked about it and Drake’s mind was already on it as well,” Sanford said. “He’s such a smart baseball player. He was ahead of it and ready to go. He did a good job of throwing strikes and getting us to where we need to be so we could do that.”
Forbes stole second to get into scoring position, but Young struck out Blake Ginter on a 3-2 pitch to secure the win and set off a celebration near the pitcher’s mound.
Comer earned the win, allowing one earned run in three innings. Young finished it off with four scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out seven.
“We went out as champions,” Young said. “As a school, it will never happen like this again.”
Price, Lee and Young paced the offense with two hits each.
Davis had two hits to pace the Bowling Green offense.
“I didn’t think we played awful,” BG coach Nathan Isenberg said. “I thought we played pretty good. I thought we could have done a little better job at the plate, but at the end of the day I think we missed three home runs by about five feet. Their left fielder made a great play on a ball and I think some of that was the difference in the game.
“I thought we would hit a little better, but sometimes you have to be challenged. Sometimes you have to have that wakeup call. Maybe tonight is that wakeup call.”
Both teams advance to the Region 4 Tournament, which begins Monday.
Bowling Green will open at a district champion, while Warren East will host a district runner-up.
“We get to play at home,” Sanford said. “That is going to be big for us. Last year we played at Franklin and it was tough. We don’t know who we are going to face. We will have to wait until Thursday, but we have to get better. This is going to be a fight the rest of the way.”
WEHS 003 100 0 -- 4 8 3
BGHS 200 100 0 -- 3 5 0
WP: Comer LP: Manners S: Young.