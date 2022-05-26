The Warren East baseball team had its magical postseason run come to an end with a 10-5 loss to Russell County in the Region 4 championship game on Thursday at Nick Denes Field.
Looking for its first region title since 2011, Warren East (24-14) overcame an early deficit but couldn’t contain a Russell County offense that has scored 48 runs in five postseason games.
Warren East coach Wes Sanford said he was proud of his team.
“I don’t think the kids realize right now -- they weren’t just playing for a region title. They were playing for (teammate Tucker Stringfield, who died in an ATV accident in the offseason),” Sanford said. “It’s hurting them right now because they wanted to get it done for him. We played exactly how Tucker would have played. We played hard. We left it on the field. Hopefully they can step away from this and realize how proud they should be instead of being disappointed.”
Russell County (28-6) started strong with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning, but Warren East answered with a run in the top of the second.
Trace Stringer’s sac bunt gave the Lakers a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second before Warren East went to work with a two-out rally against Russell County starter Cody Luttrell in the third. Five straight batters reached base with Maddox Tarrence’s RBI double and Drake Young’s two-run double highlighting a four-run rally that pushed the Raiders in front 5-3.
The momentum quickly shifted in the bottom of the inning. RBI singles by the Lakers' Evan Hammond and Maxon Gosser tied the score. One inning later, Isaac Roy’s two-run double gave Russell County the lead for good and Hammond added another RBI single to make the score 8-5.
Russell County added two more runs in the sixth and Luttrell was able to finish it off, not allowing a run after the third.
Luttrell scattered nine hits, three in the final four innings, and struck out eight.
“We knew coming in that they were really good,” Sanford said. “We played them at their place and we went back and forth with them there as well. It was a battle. They had Luttrell on the mound and he’s really good. He didn’t give an inch. He continued to fight us. We still had really good at-bats, but they are a really good team. They wanted it and they took advantage of our mistakes.”
Young finished with three hits, while Braylen Lee added two hits.
“I thought we played well,” Young said. “Nobody expected us to be here at this game. Everybody else was counting us out. We made the best of it.”
Roy had two hits and three RBIs to lead Russell County, which earned its first region title since 2009.
“It’s special,” Russell County coach David Rexroat said. “The adversity we have been through this year -- I lost my mom and these kids put me on their shoulders, I guess. They are pretty special.”
Warren East will return almost everyone next season -- entering District 15 with its sights set on a return trip to the region championship game.
“We are gonna lose Trey Colson and Austin Comer,” Sanford said. “It’s gonna hurt losing those. Austin has been a super leader. Trey Colson, this is his first year playing and he has been a great leader in the dugout and done a good job of pushing our guys and just being positive every day.
“We do return most of our team, so that is going to be a good thing for us. It doesn’t mean it is going to be automatic for us. We have to get better because everyone else is going to get better as well.”
WEHS 014 000 0 -- 5 9 1
RCHS 212 302 X -- 10 11 3
WP: Luttrell LP: Young.