Warren East’s losing streak moved to three games with a 28-27 loss at Daviess County on Friday.
Shane Riley ran in the eventual game-winning 48-yard touchdown for the Panthers with 3:28 remaining.
Daviess County got on the board first, taking a 14-0 lead with a Joe Humphreys 22-yard pass to Decker Renfrow and a 57-yard pass between the two in the second quarter.
Warren East (4-6) scored with a 5-yard touchdown run from quarterback Nolan Ford to make it 14-7 at halftime.
The Raiders got within a point with an 11-yard touchdown run from DeSean Gilbert with 9:08 remaining in the third quarter and took a 21-14 lead with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Ford to Gilbert.
Daviess County (5-5) tied it 21-all with a 12-yard run from Humphreys, before the Raiders retook the lead with a 4-yard touchdown run from Ford, making it 27-21 with 5:05 to play.
Ford led the Raiders with 129 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
He also had 141 yards and one touchdown on 12-of-23 passing.
Warren East will travel to Allen County-Scottsville next week for a first-round playoff game. The Raiders fell to the Patriots 27-10 on Oct. 18.
Glasgow 28, Franklin-Simpson 21
Host Glasgow picked up some momentum heading into next week’s Class 3A playoffs with a 28-21 win over Franklin-Simpson on Friday.
Scotties quarterback Tanner Abernathy was 15-of-23 passing for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Glasgow running back Nick Mitchell had 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Also for Glasgow (9-1), Kynarious Flynt tallied six catches for 48 yards and a touchdown and Mason Bragg had a team-best six tackles.
Leandre Stutzman scored all three touchdowns for Franklin-Simpson, two rushing and another on a 26-yard scoring strike from quarterback Luke Richardson.
Franklin-Simpson (5-5) will host Russell County on Nov. 8 in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Glasgow will host Adair County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Nov. 8.
Ohio County 62, Butler County 28
Butler County’s Jagger Henderson threw for three touchdown passes, but it wasn’t nearly enough for the Bears in Friday’s 62-28 home loss to Ohio County.
Henderson was 12-of-32 passing for 120 yards and three scores, connecting with Solomon Flener on a 42-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, finding Landon Phelps for an 11-yard scoring strike in the second and then connecting with Flener again on a 6-yard touchdown pass in the third.
Flener finished with five catches for 96 yards and two TDs. Jordan Todd added 76 rushing yards for the Bears, who ended the season with a 1-9 record.
Barren County 44, Edmonson County 21
Dayvion Holloway ran for a pair of touchdowns and Barren County quarterback Jackson Buie and wideout Jamarcus Miley connected for two scores as the host Trojans rolled to a 44-21 win over Edmonson County on Friday.
Edmonson County’s Isaiah Johnson caught a touchdown pass from Brock Stethen, ran for another and threw for one more in the loss.
Barren County (6-4) will visit North Hardin on Nov. 8 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Edmonson County (4-6) will host Green County on Nov. 8 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.