Warren East and Greenwood resume the gridiron rivalry at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Don Franklin Auto Trojan Trail Turf War at Barren County High School, but the stakes won’t quite be the same as the last time the teams met in 2019.
Greenwood won that meeting 27-13, not only securing bragging rights but gaining possession of a stuffed possum head that served as a de facto trophy for the winning team.
The possum head appears to be a thing of the past, however. Greenwood coach William Howard said his staff hasn’t even mentioned it this week, while Warren East coach Tanner Hall said he would be happy to never see that possum again.
“They can keep that thing, win or lose,” Hall joked. “I don’t want that thing around our program. It’s cursed. That dang possum needs to be hidden somewhere.”
The possum may be gone, but both teams have plenty to play for – looking to build off impressive week one showings.
Warren East opened the season with a 24-0 win over Daviess County, overcoming a slow start before pulling away late. Greenwood rode a hot start to cruise to a 49-14 victory over Hopkinsville.
“Obviously we were excited about the win,” Hall said. “There were a lot of mistakes that we have to get cleaned up this week. We all know on our team that we didn’t play a perfect game by a long shot. We’ve got to get to work this week. They put on a dang clinic. They were on Hoptown almost immediately, got them down pretty dang quick.”
Howard said his special teams – which included a touchdown by Caleb Williams after a blocked punt – played a big part in the fast start and ultimate win.
“We got things rolling with special teams, which is good, with a blocked punt,” Howard said. “Then the defense has two three-and-out possessions in a row. We got on them pretty early. The special teams wound up giving up the two touchdowns, which we really have to work on that, but I think special teams was a big factor in getting things early.”
While Howard was happy with the special teams, he said he will be looking for more consistency in the run game this week.
“I guess the one thing I was kind of disappointed in offensively was that I don’t feel like we ran the ball up the middle very effectively or as effectively as we could have,” Howard said.
Hall said his team needs to be more explosive in the passing game. Quarterback Dane Parsley was 12-for-19 passing in last week’s win, only totaling 76 yards.
“If we are going to beat the teams we need to beat, we’ve got to do a good job of having accurate passes and catching the ones that are accurate,” Hall said. “When we get the chance to get open, we’ve got to make that play.
“We need to have a better night catching and throwing the ball. Tray Price had eight catches, but they were only for 35 yards. When he can break a play, he needs to be breaking it open. The same with Dane. Dane is going to do a better job making decisions throwing it and we are also going to give him a little more leeway running it this week.”
Hall added Greenwood’s offensive line will be better than the Raiders’ defense saw against Daviess County, while the Gator defense will be a tougher test as well.
“Their defensive coordinator, Tony Adams – he and I worked together for years down in Tennessee,” Hall said. I know for a fact he kind of knows what is going on in my head and I kind of know what is going on in his head. I have great respect for him, but that adds an interesting variable when you have a bunch of conversations with a guy you worked with for years.”
Howards said containing Parsley will be key and added the Warren East defense looks impressive on film.
The weather conditions will also be a factor, according to Howard. With heat indexes over 100 degrees all week, both teams have had to adjust practice schedules. Greenwood has opted to go very early in the morning before school, while Warren East has prepared indoors in the school’s gym.
The forecast for Friday calls for more heat issues, with forecast highs near 100.
“It’s going to be a hot game,” Howard said. “We’ve got to be in good shape and be able to keep our best players on the field, not cramp up and get fatigued. I think that is going to be a factor. We have to control the ball offensively and keep it out of Dane’s hands and hopefully limit his touches.”{&end}