It was the final week of February in 1997.
The Spice Girls had the No. 1 song in the country, Seinfeld was the top-rated TV show and a re-release of ”The Empire Strikes Back” was the top film at the box office.
It was also the last time the Warren East boys’ basketball team advanced to the Region 4 Tournament.
Current Warren East coach Kyle Benge was 11 years old.
Twenty-six years later, the Raiders are back in the region tournament -- punching their ticket with a 53-51 win over Glasgow in the opening round of the District 15 tournament on Wednesday at Warren East High School.
Warren East (19-9) was in control most of the night, but had to survive a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Scotties to advance to Friday’s District 15 title game and earn a spot in the region tournament for the first time this century.
“It’s a lot of pressure,” Benge said. “They can say what they want, but I think they felt it a little bit. It’s pretty remarkable that the streak got that long, but they weren’t a part of that. We’ve got a lot of alumni here tonight that were watching that are very proud. I’m proud. I love these guys.
“... It was just one of those things tonight where it was meant to be. It was meant for us to move on and obviously get the monkey off our back.”
Warren East's Isaiah Andrews, one of seven seniors on the roster, said it was a big moment for the program.
“It means a lot for the future of the program,” Andrews said. “That shows somebody can do it, so why not the next future class like our junior group, sophomore group? It gives them confidence to get to the region in the future, where I think there were groups in the past that didn’t have confidence. There was no success before them.”
Warren East was able to break the drought, but needed some big plays down the stretch to prevent a potentially epic comeback from Glasgow (10-18).
The Raiders scored nine straight points to build a 17-8 advantage early in the second quarter -- pushing the lead to 29-15 by halftime.
Glasgow opened the second half with five straight points before a steal and dunk by Andrews stemmed a bit of the tide and gave Warren East a 31-20 lead.
Warren East led by as much as 17 points late in the third before Glasgow trimmed the deficit to 42-29 going into the fourth. Andrews opened with a bucket to make it a 15-point game, but the Scotties weren’t done.
Glasgow scored 10 straight to pull within five points. Connor Doyle’s 3-pointer made the score 47-38, but Glasgow hit back-to-back 3s to cut the lead to three points with 3:47 left.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” East's Ka Jarius Barber said. “When that run was going on, we were thinking we were going to win this game and we were going to do everything we had to do to win this game.”
The lead kept shrinking, dwindling to 50-49 after two free throws by the Scotties' Javon Clark with 1:40 left. Barber’s bucket in the paint pushed the lead back to three, with Barber splitting a pair of free throws to make the score 53-49 with 42.8 seconds remaining.
That would be enough, as Glasgow was unable to score again until free throws by Clay Pippen with 0.7 seconds left -- with Warren East throwing the ball in to run out the clock and secure the win.
Benge said it was a special win, not for him but for everyone that has been part of the program -- including assistant coach Blake Compton, a player on the 1996-97 team.
“It was a special moment in the locker room,” Benge said. “I told these players when I took the job there were a lot of people saying I was crazy -- leaving from Indiana and coming here, not being able to go to region. Obviously switching districts was a major impact for Warren East, but I think this is a great night for our whole community.”
Andrews led the Raiders with 23 points, while Barber added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Pippen had 11 points to lead the Scotties.
“I couldn’t be prouder,” Glasgow coach William Buford said. “The outcome didn’t come out the way we thought. I think this group set the foundation for Glasgow basketball in the future.”
Warren East advances to face Barren County for the District 15 title on Friday at 6 p.m. at Warren East High School.
“(Tonight is) one step, but we are trying to accomplish something that hasn’t been done since 89 and that’s win a district championship,” Benge said. “It won’t be easy against Barren County. They are a great team. They are coached really well. I think we deserve tonight to be able to celebrate a little bit and then we will get on to Barren County tomorrow.”
GHS 8 7 14 22 -- 51
WEHS 13 16 13 11 -- 53
GHS -- Pippen 11, Clark 9, Martin 9, Walbert 8, Crowder 5, Poore 4, I. Driver 3, Bulle 2.
WE -- Andrews 23, Barber 11, Doyle 6, Murrell 4, Prince 4, Bratcher 3, Duncan 2.